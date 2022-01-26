S&P 500   4,356.45
UK's Bentley pouring billions into electric car overhaul

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


People stand at a Bentley Bentayga SUV car during the annual shareholders meeting of the Volkswagen AG in Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Luxury automaker Bentley says it is pouring billions into upgrading manufacturing to accelerate its electric vehicle development plan, joining other auto brands shifting away from gasoline engines. U.K.-based Bentley Motors said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 that it's investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) into sustainability efforts over the next decade. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

LONDON (AP) — Luxury automaker Bentley said Wednesday it is pouring billions into upgrading manufacturing to accelerate its electric vehicle development plan, joining other auto brands shifting away from gasoline engines.

U.K.-based Bentley Motors said that it's investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) into sustainability efforts over the next decade. The company said the money will be used to secure the company's “first step into electrification at the production plant” in Crewe, south of Manchester, which employs 4,000 people.

Under the electrification program, Bentley will abandon the powerful 12-cylinder gasoline engines that the marque's luxurious vehicles are known for in favor of battery power. The first model is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2025 and by 2030 all of Bentley's model lineup will be electric.

Bentley, which is owned by Volkswagen, already makes hybrid version of its Bentayga SUV and Flying Spur sedan.

“Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations," Chairman Adrian Hallmark said in a press release.


