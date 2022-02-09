UK's Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

S&P 500   4,567.83 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,734.71 (+0.77%)
QQQ   363.36 (+1.18%)
AAPL   175.70 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.35 (+1.90%)
FB   225.25 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   2,823.00 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,265.17 (+1.14%)
TSLA   938.37 (+1.78%)
NVDA   255.03 (+1.57%)
BABA   124.27 (+1.94%)
NIO   25.57 (+3.56%)
AMD   128.84 (+0.48%)
CGC   8.39 (+9.10%)
MU   83.98 (-0.17%)
GE   99.88 (+0.57%)
T   24.22 (+1.17%)
F   18.18 (+2.60%)
DIS   144.06 (+1.11%)
AMC   17.29 (+5.23%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.66%)
ACB   4.33 (+3.84%)
BA   215.80 (+1.19%)
S&P 500   4,567.83 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,734.71 (+0.77%)
QQQ   363.36 (+1.18%)
AAPL   175.70 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.35 (+1.90%)
FB   225.25 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   2,823.00 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,265.17 (+1.14%)
TSLA   938.37 (+1.78%)
NVDA   255.03 (+1.57%)
BABA   124.27 (+1.94%)
NIO   25.57 (+3.56%)
AMD   128.84 (+0.48%)
CGC   8.39 (+9.10%)
MU   83.98 (-0.17%)
GE   99.88 (+0.57%)
T   24.22 (+1.17%)
F   18.18 (+2.60%)
DIS   144.06 (+1.11%)
AMC   17.29 (+5.23%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.66%)
ACB   4.33 (+3.84%)
BA   215.80 (+1.19%)
S&P 500   4,567.83 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,734.71 (+0.77%)
QQQ   363.36 (+1.18%)
AAPL   175.70 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.35 (+1.90%)
FB   225.25 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   2,823.00 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,265.17 (+1.14%)
TSLA   938.37 (+1.78%)
NVDA   255.03 (+1.57%)
BABA   124.27 (+1.94%)
NIO   25.57 (+3.56%)
AMD   128.84 (+0.48%)
CGC   8.39 (+9.10%)
MU   83.98 (-0.17%)
GE   99.88 (+0.57%)
T   24.22 (+1.17%)
F   18.18 (+2.60%)
DIS   144.06 (+1.11%)
AMC   17.29 (+5.23%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.66%)
ACB   4.33 (+3.84%)
BA   215.80 (+1.19%)
S&P 500   4,567.83 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,734.71 (+0.77%)
QQQ   363.36 (+1.18%)
AAPL   175.70 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.35 (+1.90%)
FB   225.25 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   2,823.00 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,265.17 (+1.14%)
TSLA   938.37 (+1.78%)
NVDA   255.03 (+1.57%)
BABA   124.27 (+1.94%)
NIO   25.57 (+3.56%)
AMD   128.84 (+0.48%)
CGC   8.39 (+9.10%)
MU   83.98 (-0.17%)
GE   99.88 (+0.57%)
T   24.22 (+1.17%)
F   18.18 (+2.60%)
DIS   144.06 (+1.11%)
AMC   17.29 (+5.23%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.66%)
ACB   4.33 (+3.84%)
BA   215.80 (+1.19%)

UK's Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press


A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past a health campaign poster from the One NGO, in an underpass leading to Westminster underground train station, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be lifted by the end of the month, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions –- including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive -– a full month early," Johnson told Parliament.

People who test positive now have to isolate for five full days. That rule is to expire on March 24.

Johnson added he plans to present his plan for living with the virus when Parliament returns from a short break on Feb. 21.

Johnson's Conservative government dropped most remaining COVID-19 restrictions last month. Face masks are no longer mandatory anywhere in England, except on London's public transport network. Virus passports for gaining entry to nightclubs and large-scale events were scrapped, as was the official advice to work from home.

The U.K. has seen a drop in both new infections and COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals since early January, when the highly transmissible omicron variant drove daily caseloads to more than 200,000 a day. Current infections average at around 64,000 daily, the lowest recorded since mid-December.

Officials have credited the government's booster jab program with preventing the surge of cases from the omicron variant from causing serious stress to U.K. hospitals. In Britain, 65.4% of those 12 and over have had a booster vaccine, and 84.5% have been fully vaccinated.

The government has said it plans to switch from legal restrictions to advisory measures and treat the coronavirus more like the flu as it becomes endemic in the country.

Beginning Friday, the rules for people travelling to the U.K. will also be relaxed. Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to take any coronavirus tests before or after arrival, and those who are not fully jabbed won't have to isolate, although they need to take tests.

Britain still has the second-highest virus death toll in Europe after Russia, with over 159,000 dead in total.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.


7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.

And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.

But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.

If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.

View the "7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.