Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days

UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts

Sun., November 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief warned Sunday of a coming spending crunch and tax increases for cash-strapped Britons as he bids to fill the “black hole” in the country’s finances.

Billing himself as a Scrooge figure ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, when he will update Parliament on the government’s budget measures, Jeremy Hunt said he was forced to make “very difficult decisions” in his attempt to curb inflation and put the economy back on an even keel.

He told British broadcasters that he was determined to make an expected recession as shallow as possible, and warned that everyone could expect to pay more tax.

“I’m a Conservative chancellor and I think I’ve been completely explicit that taxes are going to go up, and that’s a very difficult thing for me to do because I came into politics to do the exact opposite,” he told the BBC, using his official title, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Hunt is seeking to make up to 60 billion pounds ($71 billion) in savings and extra revenue in a bid to tighten up public finances and undo some of the damage economists say was done by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and former prime minister Liz Truss.

According to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank, Truss and Kwarteng blew 20 billion pounds on unfunded cuts to national insurance and stamp duty, with a further 10 billion lost to higher interest rates and Government borrowing costs.

Hunt said he would continue his predecessor's pledge to help Britons with soaring energy bills, but added government departments could expect to see cuts.

Earlier he told The Sunday Times in an interview “I’m Scrooge who’s going to do things that make sure Christmas is never canceled.”

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

