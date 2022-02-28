S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft
Live updates: Signs emerge of damage to Russian economy
Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia
Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Live updates: Mayor: Embattled Ukraine capital is encircled
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft
Live updates: Signs emerge of damage to Russian economy
Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia
Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Live updates: Mayor: Embattled Ukraine capital is encircled
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft
Live updates: Signs emerge of damage to Russian economy
Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia
Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Live updates: Mayor: Embattled Ukraine capital is encircled
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft
Live updates: Signs emerge of damage to Russian economy
Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia
Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Live updates: Mayor: Embattled Ukraine capital is encircled

UN: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded

Monday, February 28, 2022 | The Associated Press


Ukrainian family reunites at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees, depending how long the invasion continues. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi gave the estimate in a tweet.

The latest and still growing count had 281,000 people entering Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said.

The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries, she said.

Another train carrying hundreds of refugees from Ukraine arrived early Monday in the town of Przemysl in southeastern Poland.

In winter coats to protect them against near-freezing temperatures, with small suitcases, they lined up at the platform to the exit. Some waved at the cameras to show they felt relief to be out of the war zone. Many were making phone calls.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.