UN chief urges Japan, others to meet goals on climate change

In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listens to a reporter during a joint news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan. Guterres on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, has urged Japan and other wealthy nations to give up their reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)
In this photo taken from a pre-recorded video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The UN chief is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)
In this photo taken from a pre-recoded video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)
In this photo taken from a pre-recorded video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The UN chief is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)
In this photo taken from video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The UN chief is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. In comments delivered on the website Platform for Redesign 2020, Koizumi said the endeavor aims to help countries “redesign their economic and social systems in this time of dual crises."(Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)
In this photo taken from a pre-recoded video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)
In this photo taken from video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)
The United Nations chief urged Japan and other wealthy nations on Thursday to give up their reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the appeal in an address to an online climate conference hosted by Japan.
Guterres noted that many countries are using the opportunity of the pandemic to double down on green energy and other initiatives, aiming to attain a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average.
“We are facing two critical crises, COVID and climate change," he said in pre-recorded remarks. He said he hoped the meeting would “leave future generations with the hope that this moment is the true turning point for people and the planet."
A major U.N. Climate Change Conference due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, this November was postponed due to the pandemic. Dubbed COP26, it is to be held there in early November 2021.
Japan’s Environment Ministry has led an initiative called the Online Platform for Sustainable and Resilient Recovery from COVID-19, or “Platform for Redesign 2020.” Its website says it is a hub that collates countries’ climate and other environmental policies and actions that are planned and implemented in the context of recovery from COVID-19.
Guterres noted that Japan’s advanced technology in many fields should make it a leader in shifting to renewable energy and urged it to stop financing construction of coal-fired power plants.
The top priorities, he said, are prioritizing “green" jobs, ending subsidies for use of fossil fuels and taking energy and climate change issues into account in all decisions.
“Clean energy delivers more jobs, cleaner air, better health and stronger economic growth," Guterres said.
“It makes no sense economically to burn money on coal plants that will soon become stranded assets," he added. “There is simply no rational case for coal power in any investment plan."
Japan scaled back its ambitions for shifting to renewable energy after the massive March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown disasters in the northeastern Tohoku region led it to close down its nuclear power plants for safety overhauls.
Some have restarted but most have not. In the meantime, the country has made up for lost power generating capacity by boosting use of coal, oil and gas, ramping up use of solar power and reducing waste.
The government also has sought to export its expertise and technology by helping to finance construction of coal-fired power plants.
Guterres said the goals of halving global emissions by 2030 and achieving “carbon neutrality" by 2050 — key to limiting global warming — were achievable, “but we are currently off track."
He urged countries participating in the conference to come up with more ambitious plans and long-term strategies before COP26 next year.
In comments delivered on the website Platform for Redesign 2020, Japan's environment minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, said the endeavor aims to help countries “redesign their economic and social systems in this time of dual crises."
The pandemic has slowed most activities, he noted, but “climate change gives us no time to waste."
“Our task is not to return to the pre-pandemic world, but to build back better," he said.
10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
“Set it and forget it” are words many investors don’t want to hear. Even the most venerable brokerage houses are encouraging their clients to actively trade so they can beat the market. Buy and hold is a relic, they say. It doesn’t reflect the reality of today.
In other words, “this time it’s different”.
As the ongoing volatility in the market shows you, it’s not different. It’s not even close to being different. The simple fact is that many active traders lose money by being too aggressive and too active for their own good.
And while it’s true that the market won’t always be this choppy, and certain stocks may be a great buy in months to come, right now investors are looking for safe harbors. One of the safest ways to invest is to find stocks that you can feel comfortable holding on to even in the worst of times. Frequently that can be because the stocks offer an attractive dividend. But sometimes, it’s also because they are in a market that is always in demand.
But that doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to defensive stocks. You can find some quality buy-and-hold stocks that offer some attractive growth prospects.
View the "10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio".