S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage

Friday, June 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war in Ukraine has added to the disruptions caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and inequality to produce an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” already affecting hundreds of millions of people.

“There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022,” he said in a video message to officials from dozens of rich and developing countries gathered in Berlin. “And 2023 could be even worse.”

Guterres noted that harvests across Asia, Africa and the Americas will take a hit as farmers around the world struggle to cope with rising fertilizer and energy prices.

“This year’s food access issues could become next year’s global food shortage,” he said. “No country will be immune to the social and economic repercussions of such a catastrophe.”

Guterres said U.N. negotiators were working on a deal that would enable Ukraine to export food, including via the Black Sea, and let Russia bring food and fertilizer to world markets without restrictions.

He also called for debt relief for poor countries to help keep their economies afloat and for the private sector to help stabilize global food markets.

The Berlin meeting's host, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, said Moscow's claim that Western sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine were to blame for food shortages was “completely untenable."

Russia exported as much wheat in May and June this year as in the same months of 2021, Baerbock said.

She echoed Guterres' comments that several factors underlie the growing hunger crisis around the world.

“But it was Russia's war of attack against Ukraine that turned a wave into a tsunami,” Baerbock said.


____

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


