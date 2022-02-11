S&P 500   4,504.08
DOW   35,241.59
QQQ   358.43
These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever 
iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again 
Stocks slip, yields soar on hottest inflation in 40 years
S&P 500   4,504.08
DOW   35,241.59
QQQ   358.43
These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever 
iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again 
Stocks slip, yields soar on hottest inflation in 40 years
S&P 500   4,504.08
DOW   35,241.59
QQQ   358.43
These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever 
iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again 
Stocks slip, yields soar on hottest inflation in 40 years
S&P 500   4,504.08
DOW   35,241.59
QQQ   358.43
These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever 
iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again 
Stocks slip, yields soar on hottest inflation in 40 years

UN labor agency cites concerns about China's Xinjiang region

Friday, February 11, 2022 | Jamey Keaten, Associated Press


A woman wears a face mask reading 'Free Uyghurs' as she attends a protest during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Experts at the U.N. labor agency have called out China on work conditions faced by Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the western Xinjiang region, decrying signs of “coercive measures” that deprive workers of the free choice in job-selection and calling for Beijing to provide more information about how it’s respecting their rights. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

GENEVA (AP) — An annual report from the United Nations labor agency Friday highlighted the work conditions of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's western Xinjiang region, noting signs of “coercive measures” that deprive workers of free choice in selecting jobs and calling on Beijing to provide more information about how it's respecting their rights.

The report from an International Labor Organization committee of experts tasked with helping countries uphold their own international commitments emphasized the labor rights aspect of China’s policies in Xinjiang. Advocacy groups and Western governments, among others, have voiced human rights concerns over the treatment of the region's Muslims.

The 870-page report also chronicled an array of concerns about scores of countries that in effect were urged to improve workplace and job conditions.

The 20-member committee of independent international experts cited the Chinese government’s defense, given in a different report, of what it calls vocational training centers in Xinjiang. Beijing says the centers are intended to help improve economic conditions and defuse extremist violence in the region.

“The committee takes due note of the view expressed in the government’s report that ‘some forces recklessly sensationalize the so-called “forced labor" issue in Xinjiang on various occasions,’ adding that this is ‘nothing but a downright lie, a dirty trick with ulterior motives,’” the International Labor Organization document states.

“The committee is bound to observe, however, that the employment situation of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China provides numerous indications of coercive measures, many of which arise from regulatory and policy documents,” the ILA experts wrote.

They said “various indicators” pointed to the relocation of workers under security escort, the strict surveillance and “retention” of workers, and “the threat of internment in vocational education and training centers if workers do not accept ‘government administration.’”

The committee called on China’s government to provide more information about how its policies support “freely chosen employment” and prevents forced labor, and to provide information about the types of courses Uyghurs attend at the training centers, and number of participants.

A spokesperson for the Chinese diplomatic mission in Geneva, where the U.N. agency is based, did not immediately respond to an email and voice message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The United States, which has repeatedly decried the conditions faced by Uyghurs, quickly responded to Friday's report. The State Department issued a statement “to reiterate our call for the (People’s Republic of China) to end its genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” as well as its use of “forced labor.”


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.