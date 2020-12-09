UN urged to end abuses of anonymous shell companies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 20 organizations and several economists urged the U.N. General Assembly on International Anti-Corruption Day on Wednesday to put an end to abuses by anonymous shell companies that cover up financial crimes.
They said in a letter that scandal after scandal over decades has demonstrated that “anonymous shell companies have been used to divert public funds, channel bribes and conceal ill-gotten gains, as part of corruption and money laundering schemes stretching across borders.”
The organizations and economists said the decision by the 193-member world body to hold a special session on fighting corruption next June provides “a historic opportunity ... to put an end to the abuse of anonymous companies and other legal vehicles that facilitate cross-border corruption and other crimes.”
The signatories said the best way to do this is for the General Assembly to establish “a central public register of companies and their ultimate beneficial owners, in addition to information on legal ownership and directors.” This information would enable “cross-border enforcement and the tracing of ill-gotten assets for confiscation and return,” they said.
The letter’s signatories include Article 19, Transparency International, Human Rights Watch, International Trade Union Confederation, Oxfam, Tax Justice Network, Trade Union Advisory Council to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Transparency and Anti-Corruption, and economists Gabriel Zucman from the University of California Berkeley and Thomas Piketty from the Paris School of Economics.
7 Great Biotech Stocks That Don’t Depend on a Coronavirus Cure
Biotech stocks are some of the most volatile for investors to include in their portfolio. And that volatility can be hard to predict. Biotech companies don’t have a firm correlation with the overall economy. And what can add to the challenge is that many of these companies are small-cap companies that are not well-known names.
These small biotech stocks may shoot higher based on a vaccine or drug candidate that gets national attention. But these small-cap stock also reflect the adage of letting the buyer beware. The stark reality for many investors is that the vast majority of these treatments never make it past clinical trials, and that means that a stock that goes up rapidly can move down just as fast.
We’re seeing that right now with the multitude of companies competing in the race towards a vaccine and/or treatment for Covid-19 and the novel coronavirus that causes the disease. And if you’ve been good at timing the market, you could have made some good money on some of these candidates.
Of course, if you held the stock too long, you could have lost your shirt as well.
That doesn’t mean. However, that buy and hold investors should avoid the biotech sector altogether. There are still some attractively priced small-cap biotech companies working on treatments for a range of conditions that provide them with a large addressable base. And we’ve identified seven of these stocks in this special presentation.
View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks That Don’t Depend on a Coronavirus Cure".