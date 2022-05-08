Underperforming Groupon Stock Slides Ahead of Earnings

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) is getting ready to post first-quarter earnings after the close on Monday, May 9. GRPN has a mixed history of post-earnings reactions, given it finished four of the last these eight next-day session higher, and was lower for the other four, with fairly large moves in either direction. The security has averaged a next-day 16.3% swing in the last two years, though this time the options pits are pricing in a slightly larger 18.4% move.

GRPN hasn't been faring well on the charts, down 65.2% year-over-year, while pressure at the 60-day moving average is capping the shares. Today, the security is down 8.4% to trade at $16.97.

Shot sellers have been piling on Groupon stock. The 4.26 million shares sold short account for a hefty 20.4% of its available float, or over three days' worth of pent-up buying power.

I's worth pointing out that GRPN ranks low on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 22 out of 100. In other words, the security has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in, making it a potential premium-selling candidate.

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.