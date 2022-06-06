Underperforming Software Stock Ripe for Downgrades

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is an American multinational tech company that specializes in online advertising. TTD offers marketing automation technologies, products, and services, designed to personalize digital content delivery to users. Through their self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across advertising formats and devices.

Trade Desk stock has decreased just 10% year-over-year and TTD is currently trading down 52% since peaking at an all-time high of $114.09 back in November of 2021. Additionally, shares of TTD have dropped 44% year-to-date and are down 11% just over the past month. However, Trade Desk stock has recovered a significant 39% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $39.39 near the end of May.

Still, Trade Desk stock continues to offer an extremely high valuation at a price-earnings ratio of 270.35 and a price-sales ratio of 19.46, meaning TTD could drop significantly more if the market continues its risk-off sentiment. Nonetheless, Trade Desk stock also has a forward price-earnings ratio of 54.05, which is still a high figure but represents a much more attractive value and signals high estimates for the company’s future growth.

There looks to be amble room for downgrades however, should the influx of bullish sentiment begin to unwind. Heading into Friday's trading, 12 of the 15 covering brokerages sport a "buy" or "strong buy" recommendation.

The good news for prospective options traders is Trade Desk stock tends to outperform options traders' volatility expectations. This is per the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 89 (out of 100).

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.