Understand Your Health Better with This At-Home DNA Test Kit





As we get older, our priorities change — and not just in business. We have to learn how to take care of ourselves in ways we didn't have to when we were younger. One good way to do that is by learning to better understand your body. While DNA tests are wildly popular for discovering ancestry, they have another useful application: Giving you a better perspective on your health. With The Complete SelfDecode DNA Test Kit, you can do just that.

This at-home DNA test uses saliva to go beyond your 23 chromosomes to determine personalized health insights, the company says. In just a few easy steps, you'll unlock your unique genetic tendencies and markers that will help you better understand the kind of healthy lifestyle you should pursue. After a simple saliva test, you'll get personalized supplement, diet, and lifestyle recommendations based on your DNA, and get one year of access to personalized health reports and traits that are updated regularly based on additional genetic information.

With the subscription, you'll gain insight into your mood, blood pressure, gut issues, and more to help you make better choices for your health. All of SelfDecode's reports are built on the latest AI and machine learning technology to ensure they're consistently updated and reflective of all the data available. In addition to your subscription, you'll have unlimited access to additional health tools like a regimen builder and lab analyzer to help you achieve health goals. Of course, your DNA is 100% protected and will never be shared with anybody unless you choose to share your results.

Find out why SelfDecode has earned 4.8 stars on Trustpilot. Right now, you can get The Complete SelfDecode DNA Test Kit + 1 Yr Subscription Bundle for 54 percent off $196 at just $89.

Prices subject to change.

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.