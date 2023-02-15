Union calls on staff at 7 German airports to strike Friday









BERLIN (AP) — A German labor union has called on workers at seven of the country’s airports to go on strike Friday to press demands for inflation-busting pay increases.

Verdi said Wednesday that the one-day walkout by civil aviation security and ground staff would affect the airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen.

Frankfurt is Germany's biggest airport and a major hub for intercontinental travel. The strike in Munich could affect arrivals at the annual Munich Security Conference that runs from Friday to Sunday.

The union is demanding a pay rise of 10.5%, or at least 500 euros ($536), to counter the effects of high inflation that their members have endured.

