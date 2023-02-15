Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
3 AI Stocks Trading Like It's the Dotcom Bubble
Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What's the Difference?
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company 
Are Denny's Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
Can Junk Fees Prevention Act Thwart Live Nation's Monopoly?
3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company 
Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
Can Junk Fees Prevention Act Thwart Live Nation’s Monopoly?
3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company 
Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
Can Junk Fees Prevention Act Thwart Live Nation’s Monopoly?
3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company 
Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
Can Junk Fees Prevention Act Thwart Live Nation’s Monopoly?

Union calls on staff at 7 German airports to strike Friday

Wed., February 15, 2023 | The Associated Press

FILE -- Cancelled flights are shown on a board at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. A German labor union has called on workers at seven of the country’s airports to go on strike Friday to press demands for inflation-busting pay increases. Verdi said Wednesday that the one-day walkout by civil aviation security and ground staff would affect the airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Hannover and Bremen. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

BERLIN (AP) — A German labor union has called on workers at seven of the country’s airports to go on strike Friday to press demands for inflation-busting pay increases.

Verdi said Wednesday that the one-day walkout by civil aviation security and ground staff would affect the airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen.

Frankfurt is Germany's biggest airport and a major hub for intercontinental travel. The strike in Munich could affect arrivals at the annual Munich Security Conference that runs from Friday to Sunday.

The union is demanding a pay rise of 10.5%, or at least 500 euros ($536), to counter the effects of high inflation that their members have endured.

