S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
United Airlines, Abbott rise; Walmart, Fluor fall

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., down $16.86 to $131.35.

The nation's largest retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year as it grapples with surging inflation.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $3.43 to $46.97.

The airline raised its revenue forecast for the current quarter as demand for travel improves.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $12.97 to $123.08.

The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter profits.

Stratasys Ltd., up $2.18 to $19.30.

The maker of 3D printers beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Abbott Laboratories, up $4.83 to $114.54.

The infant formula maker will restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage.

Citigroup Inc., up $3.59 to $51.05.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed new stakes in the bank and several other companies.

Caterpillar Inc., up $5.90 to $213.09.

The maker of backhoes and bulldozers announced a $15 billion stock buyback program.

Fluor Corp., down $1.98 to $25.20.

The U.S. government cancelled a contract that has been beneficial to the engineering and operations company.


