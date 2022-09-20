United Airlines grounds 25 planes after missed inspections

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,855.93 (-1.13%)
DOW   30,706.23 (-1.01%)
QQQ   288.73 (-0.80%)
AAPL   156.90 (+1.57%)
MSFT   242.45 (-0.85%)
META   146.09 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   101.14 (-1.87%)
AMZN   122.19 (-1.98%)
TSLA   308.73 (-0.11%)
NVDA   131.76 (-1.54%)
NIO   20.41 (-2.34%)
BABA   85.80 (-2.12%)
AMD   75.25 (-1.98%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   50.80 (-2.50%)
CGC   3.08 (-4.64%)
F   13.09 (-12.32%)
GE   66.59 (-0.69%)
DIS   107.57 (-1.47%)
AMC   8.71 (-5.12%)
PYPL   91.63 (-3.58%)
PFE   44.77 (-1.47%)
NFLX   242.85 (-0.32%)
S&P 500   3,855.93 (-1.13%)
DOW   30,706.23 (-1.01%)
QQQ   288.73 (-0.80%)
AAPL   156.90 (+1.57%)
MSFT   242.45 (-0.85%)
META   146.09 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   101.14 (-1.87%)
AMZN   122.19 (-1.98%)
TSLA   308.73 (-0.11%)
NVDA   131.76 (-1.54%)
NIO   20.41 (-2.34%)
BABA   85.80 (-2.12%)
AMD   75.25 (-1.98%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   50.80 (-2.50%)
CGC   3.08 (-4.64%)
F   13.09 (-12.32%)
GE   66.59 (-0.69%)
DIS   107.57 (-1.47%)
AMC   8.71 (-5.12%)
PYPL   91.63 (-3.58%)
PFE   44.77 (-1.47%)
NFLX   242.85 (-0.32%)
S&P 500   3,855.93 (-1.13%)
DOW   30,706.23 (-1.01%)
QQQ   288.73 (-0.80%)
AAPL   156.90 (+1.57%)
MSFT   242.45 (-0.85%)
META   146.09 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   101.14 (-1.87%)
AMZN   122.19 (-1.98%)
TSLA   308.73 (-0.11%)
NVDA   131.76 (-1.54%)
NIO   20.41 (-2.34%)
BABA   85.80 (-2.12%)
AMD   75.25 (-1.98%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   50.80 (-2.50%)
CGC   3.08 (-4.64%)
F   13.09 (-12.32%)
GE   66.59 (-0.69%)
DIS   107.57 (-1.47%)
AMC   8.71 (-5.12%)
PYPL   91.63 (-3.58%)
PFE   44.77 (-1.47%)
NFLX   242.85 (-0.32%)
S&P 500   3,855.93 (-1.13%)
DOW   30,706.23 (-1.01%)
QQQ   288.73 (-0.80%)
AAPL   156.90 (+1.57%)
MSFT   242.45 (-0.85%)
META   146.09 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   101.14 (-1.87%)
AMZN   122.19 (-1.98%)
TSLA   308.73 (-0.11%)
NVDA   131.76 (-1.54%)
NIO   20.41 (-2.34%)
BABA   85.80 (-2.12%)
AMD   75.25 (-1.98%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   50.80 (-2.50%)
CGC   3.08 (-4.64%)
F   13.09 (-12.32%)
GE   66.59 (-0.69%)
DIS   107.57 (-1.47%)
AMC   8.71 (-5.12%)
PYPL   91.63 (-3.58%)
PFE   44.77 (-1.47%)
NFLX   242.85 (-0.32%)

United Airlines grounds 25 planes after missed inspections

Tue., September 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines canceled about 18 flights this week when it realized that some of its Boeing 777-200 planes had not undergone required inspections of the front edges of the wings.

The airline canceled flights Monday night and Tuesday morning, and said it's trying to rebook stranded passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United grounded 25 of the jets after discovering it had failed to inspect slats on the wing edges that are used during takeoffs and landings.

The FAA said United reported the issue, and the FAA is reviewing circumstances that led to the missed inspections.

United said late Tuesday afternoon that it had inspected 10 of the planes and was working with the FAA to return the others to flying in the next two weeks without causing additional flight cancellations.

The matter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

United’s Boeing 777-200s had been grounded until earlier this year by the failure of a Pratt & Whitney engine on one that caused parts of the housing to fall on the Denver area.

The planes seat between 276 and 364 passengers, according to United’s website, and are mostly used on long international flights.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Airlines right now?

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.