S&P 500   4,459.45 (-0.06%)
DOW   35,160.79 (+0.71%)
QQQ   341.21 (-1.46%)
AAPL   167.23 (-0.10%)
MSFT   286.36 (+0.37%)
FB   200.42 (-7.77%)
GOOGL   2,560.80 (-1.51%)
AMZN   3,079.96 (-2.60%)
TSLA   977.20 (-4.96%)
NVDA   214.82 (-3.23%)
BABA   89.41 (-4.37%)
NIO   18.15 (-8.66%)
AMD   94.02 (-3.00%)
CGC   5.73 (-3.37%)
MU   73.20 (+0.65%)
T   19.43 (-0.31%)
GE   91.40 (-0.54%)
F   16.05 (-0.62%)
DIS   124.57 (-5.56%)
AMC   17.34 (-7.17%)
PFE   49.75 (-0.86%)
PYPL   94.90 (-8.45%)
BA   183.55 (-1.31%)
United Airlines loses $1.4B in 1Q, but expects profit in 2Q

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | The Associated Press


Company logo adorns the tail of a United Airlines jetliner being prepared for departure at Eppley Airfield on Oct. 6, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. United Airlines says it lost $1.38 billion in the first quarter of 2022 but it expects to return to profitability in the current three-month period as post-pandemic travel ramps back up. The Chicago-based airline said Wednesday, April 20, 2022, it had operating revenues of $7.57 billion in the quarter, which was down 21% from the first quarter of 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines reported Wednesday that it lost $1.38 billion in the first quarter of 2022 but said it expects to return to profitability in the current three-month period as post-pandemic travel ramps back up.

The Chicago-based airline posted revenue of $7.67 billion in the quarter that ended March 31. That was down 21% from the first quarter of 2019.

The airline is still running fewer flights than before the pandemic. But it said it had reopened all of its lounges, resumed 19 international routes and restarted services to six cities that haven't been served since the pandemic began.

Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc. jumped almost 8% in after-hours trading following the earnings report.

The number of miles flown by paying passengers fell 27% from a year earlier. However United is flying with roughly 73% of its available seats full. While not as high as the 81% of all seats before the pandemic, it is much better than it was in 2021 first quarter, when roughly half of all seats were filled with paying passengers.

The airline appeared optimistic that its pandemic-related losses were behind it. United said it expects to post a profit for the second quarter and for the full year 2022. This is despite United facing higher fuel costs this quarter, paying on average $2.88 for fuel, up 40% from a year earlier.

“The demand environment is the strongest it’s been in my 30 years in the industry … we’re now seeing clear evidence that the second quarter will be an historic inflection point for our business,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.

United's quarterly loss amounted to $4.24 a share and compared to a loss of $1.36 billion, or $4.29 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting a loss of $4.22 a share in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.

