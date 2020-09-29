United Airlines, Myovant fall; FitBit, Beyond Meat rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.43 to $34.51
The airline and its pilots reached a deal that will avoid plans for 2,850 previously announced furloughs.
United Natural Foods Inc., down $2.72 to $16.46
The natural and organic food company said its CEO, Steven L. Spinner, plans to retire.
Nikola Corp., down $1.42 to $17.88
General Motors has cast doubt on whether a $2 billion partnership with the electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup will close as scheduled.
Beyond Meat Inc., up $14.36 to $165.66
The plant-based meat company is expanding its distribution deal with Walmart.
Sun Communities Inc., down $6.47 to $140.29
The owner of manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities is buying Safe Harbor Marinas.
AngioDynamics Inc., up $2.07 to $12.74
The medical device maker beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Fitbit Inc., up 38 cents to $6.96
Google’s parent company made concessions with European regulators in its proposed buyout of the fitness tracker maker, according to reports.
Myovant Sciences Ltd., down $5.44 to $15.65
The biotechnology company said a potential prostate cancer drug failed to meet treatment goals in a key study.
