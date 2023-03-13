S&P 500   3,855.76 (-0.15%)
DOW   31,819.14 (-0.28%)
QQQ   290.69 (+0.74%)
AAPL   150.47 (+1.33%)
MSFT   253.92 (+2.14%)
META   180.90 (+0.77%)
GOOGL   91.11 (+0.53%)
AMZN   92.43 (+1.87%)
TSLA   174.48 (+0.60%)
NVDA   229.66 (+0.00%)
NIO   8.55 (+0.47%)
BABA   82.90 (-0.07%)
AMD   82.01 (-0.80%)
T   18.30 (-0.71%)
F   12.03 (-0.58%)
MU   53.90 (-1.88%)
CGC   2.03 (-0.98%)
GE   88.97 (-2.23%)
DIS   92.60 (-1.04%)
AMC   5.46 (+1.49%)
PYPL   72.61 (-1.12%)
PFE   39.86 (+1.19%)
NFLX   293.51 (+0.26%)
United sees 1Q loss on cost of potential contract for pilots

Mon., March 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines said Monday it will lose up to $1 a share in the first quarter after accounting for some of the cost of a potential new contract with pilots.

Wall Street was expecting United to post a first-quarter profit on the back of strong travel demand, and United shares fell 6% in after-hours trading.

United is still negotiating with its pilots, who are eager to match a recently ratified contract that will give Delta pilots cumulative raises averaging 34% over four years. United said in a regulatory filing that it will book the expense for a new agreement in the first quarter instead of the second quarter.

The airline now expects to lose between 60 cents and $1 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been predicting a profit of 60 cents per share. United forecast earnings of 50 cents to $1 per share in January.

The Chicago-based airline said demand for flights remains strong. It expects first-quarter operating revenue to be up 51% from a year earlier, one point higher than the previously forecast increase.

