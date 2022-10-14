UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3

S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
Battery Metal Gold Rush (Ad)
Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Stock to Keep an Eye On (Ad)
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Stock to Keep an Eye On (Ad)
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
Battery Metal Gold Rush (Ad)
Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Stock to Keep an Eye On (Ad)
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Stock to Keep an Eye On (Ad)
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
Battery Metal Gold Rush (Ad)
Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Stock to Keep an Eye On (Ad)
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Stock to Keep an Eye On (Ad)
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
Battery Metal Gold Rush (Ad)
Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Stock to Keep an Eye On (Ad)
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Stock to Keep an Eye On (Ad)
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3

Fri., October 14, 2022 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

A sign stands on UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn., on Oct. 16, 2012. UnitedHealth Group said Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

UnitedHealth trumped third-quarter expectations and hiked its 2022 forecast again as one of the largest U.S. health insurance providers moved deeper into delivering care.

The health care giant said Friday that it booked 17% revenue growth from its Optum segment, which runs doctors offices and clinics as well as one of the country’s biggest pharmacy benefit management operations.

The company said it continued to expand clinic-based, surgical and home-based care as it grew value-based payment arrangements. Those involve paying a provider more based on how a patient does instead of delivering a fee for each service.

UnitedHealth's insurance segment covers more than 51 million people, mostly in the United States, and still brings in most of its revenue. But company leaders have been focusing more on growing care delivery too, in part to manage the insurance expense by improving customer health.

The company's Optum Health segment brought in $18.46 billion in revenue in the quarter, more than what UnitedHealth got from its employer-sponsored health insurance coverage. Optum Health provides care to people insured through UnitedHealth and to other customers as well.

UnitedHealth's Optum Rx segment, which manages prescription drug coverage, brought in over $25 billion in revenue. That represents 8% growth over last year’s quarter.

UnitedHealth’s bottom line soar nearly 29% to $5.26 billion in the third quarter. Total revenue grew about 12% to $80.89 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items were $5.79 per share.

Analysts forecast earnings of $5.45 per share on $80.72 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total health insurance enrollment grew 2% compared to last year's quarter on gains in government-funded Medicaid and Medicare Advantage coverage. The company’s commercial enrollment, which includes employer-based coverage, stayed flat at nearly 26.6 million people.


The company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings in the range of $21.85 to $22.05 per share.

That compares to the average expectation for $21.87 per share on Wall Street, according to FactSet.

In July, the health care giant had hiked its forecast for 2022 earnings to between $21.40 and $21.90 per share. That represented an increase of 20 cents per share on both ends of the range from its previous outlook.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. climbed nearly $5 to $514.73 in early Friday trading.

The stock has spent much of this year trading near $500 or above it. The stock price has essentially doubled since early 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
3.1843 of 5 stars		$509.91+2.0%1.29%26.63Moderate Buy$586.40
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.