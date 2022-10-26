'Unvarnished' bio of Ray Dalio scheduled for next fall





NEW YORK (AP) — An “unauthorized, unvarnished” biography of billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio will be published next fall, authored by a Wall Street Journal investigative reporter whom the Bridgewater Associates founder has called biased and dishonest.

“The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend,” by Rob Copeland, was announced Wednesday by St. Martin's Press. The publisher is billing the book as a counterpoint to Dalio's “mystique of success,” with Copeland drawing upon hundreds of interviews for an in-depth portrait of Dalio and Bridgewater.

“'The Fund' peels back the curtain to reveal a rarified world of wealth and power, where former FBI director Jim Comey kisses Dalio’s ring, recent Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick sells out, and countless Bridgewater acolytes describe what it’s like to work at this fascinating firm,” according to St. Martin's.

The 73-year-old Dalio announced earlier this month that he was transferring his voting rights to the board of directors, but will remain as “founder and CIO mentor.” He has previously stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman.

Copeland has written critically of Dalio, depicting him in a 2020 profile as a domineering executive reluctant to turn over control of Bridgewater and calling Bridgewater's recent performance “less than impressive.” Dalio started the company in 1975 and built it into the world's largest hedge-fund firm. His books include the best-selling “Principles: Life & Work.”

Copeland has also alleged that a female Bridgewater executive was unhappy over being paid less than her male peers, a report labeled “misinformation” by Dalio.

In a statement released through St. Martin's, Copeland said: “Dalio for years has stuck to a narrative that all Bridgewater employees are judged on an equal playing field, and that any difference in rank or authority was due only to a rigorous system that susses out merit. The truth is more complex.”

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .