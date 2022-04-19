Up 19% in 2022, Will Exelon Continue to Rally?

S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)

Up 19% in 2022, Will Exelon Continue to Rally?

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Entrepreneur

Exelon (EXC) has made considerable progress as the country's leading competitive energy supplier. However, two of EXC's power reactors suffered huge losses last year, indicating that the nuclear sector is still struggling to compete with cheaper renewable energy sources. So, is it worth betting on EXC now? Let's discuss.

Chicago’s Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a prominent nuclear electric power generation company with the most electricity and natural gas consumers in the United States. 

The company serves commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential consumers and distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial organizations. Its shares have gained 19.5% in price year-to-date. Click here for EXC Price Chart

While last year's passage of a clean energy bill in Illinois to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2050 has aided EXC's nuclear business, the company's continuing disadvantage in nuclear power’s competitive battle with cheaper, existing sources of energy might fuel bearish sentiment among investors.

So, here is what could shape EXC's performance in the near term:

Positive Development

For 2021, customers of the six EXC utilities achieved another year of historically high electric service dependability because of the company's strategic investments in energy grid resiliency and modernization, along with its dedication to operational excellence and affordability. Exelon’s findings highlight the significance of protecting the grid against the effects of climate change to counteract the trend of diminishing grid dependability.

Nuclear Energy Industry Challenges

The United States Energy Information Administration claims that nuclear power capacity is expected to decline by more than 20 GW by 2050. Furthermore, higher nuclear fuel costs could hurt nuclear power's long-term competitiveness versus cheaper forms of renewable energy, particularly natural gas, and government-subsidized renewables. EXC said last year that its facilities were losing hundreds of millions of dollars because the plants, which were built decades ago, are still unable to compete in today's market with alternative types of energy.


Poor Profitability

EXC's 28% trailing-12-months gross profit margin is 33.4% lower than the 42.1% industry average. Also, its trailing-12-months ROA, net income margin, and ROC are 47%, 55.5%, and 5.1%, lower than their respective industry averages. In addition, its 22% CAPEX/Sales multiple is 22.5% lower than the compared to the 28.4% industry average.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP PEG, the stock is currently trading at 3.15x, which is 11.1% lower than the 3.54x industry average. Also, its 2.50x  trailing-12-months EV/Sales is 45.5% lower than the 4.58x industry average. Furthermore, EXC's 1.32x trailing-12-months Price/Sales is 48.2% lower than the 2.55x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

EXC has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. EXC has a D grade for Quality which is justified given its poor profitability.

Among  the 62 stocks in the F-rated Utilities – Domestic industry, EXC is ranked #36.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can view EXC ratings for Stability, Momentum, Growth, Value, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

Although Illinois lawmakers' passage of a comprehensive clean energy bill allowed EXC to keep its loss-making nuclear power plants open, the stock's upside could be limited given that the nuclear power plant operator is competing against cheaper natural gas and subsidized wind and solar. In addition, analysts expect its EPS and revenue to decline 19.9% and 49.5%, respectively,  in its fiscal 2022. Therefore, we think investors should wait before scooping up its shares.

How Does Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While EXC has an overall C rating, one might want to consider its industry peer, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

EXC shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, EXC has gained 20.32%, versus a -7.50% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate.

More...

The post Up 19% in 2022, Will Exelon Continue to Rally? appeared first on StockNews.com

Should you invest $1,000 in Exelon right now?

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.