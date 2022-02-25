Up 44% in the Past Year, Does Signature Bank Have More Room to Run?

S&P 500   4,289.53 (+0.02%)
DOW   33,319.37 (+0.29%)
QQQ   339.72 (-0.23%)
AAPL   162.13 (-0.37%)
MSFT   293.72 (-0.30%)
FB   205.82 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   2,646.10 (-0.29%)
AMZN   3,003.71 (-0.77%)
TSLA   795.17 (-0.70%)
NVDA   236.81 (-0.28%)
BABA   106.35 (-2.37%)
NIO   20.70 (-2.45%)
AMD   117.80 (+1.02%)
CGC   7.00 (-2.10%)
MU   88.19 (-0.72%)
GE   94.25 (+1.85%)
T   23.70 (+2.02%)
F   17.21 (+0.35%)
DIS   148.26 (-0.76%)
AMC   17.13 (-3.11%)
PFE   46.86 (+1.96%)
PYPL   105.69 (+0.64%)
ACB   3.76 (-2.08%)
S&P 500   4,289.53 (+0.02%)
DOW   33,319.37 (+0.29%)
QQQ   339.72 (-0.23%)
AAPL   162.13 (-0.37%)
MSFT   293.72 (-0.30%)
FB   205.82 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   2,646.10 (-0.29%)
AMZN   3,003.71 (-0.77%)
TSLA   795.17 (-0.70%)
NVDA   236.81 (-0.28%)
BABA   106.35 (-2.37%)
NIO   20.70 (-2.45%)
AMD   117.80 (+1.02%)
CGC   7.00 (-2.10%)
MU   88.19 (-0.72%)
GE   94.25 (+1.85%)
T   23.70 (+2.02%)
F   17.21 (+0.35%)
DIS   148.26 (-0.76%)
AMC   17.13 (-3.11%)
PFE   46.86 (+1.96%)
PYPL   105.69 (+0.64%)
ACB   3.76 (-2.08%)
S&P 500   4,289.53 (+0.02%)
DOW   33,319.37 (+0.29%)
QQQ   339.72 (-0.23%)
AAPL   162.13 (-0.37%)
MSFT   293.72 (-0.30%)
FB   205.82 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   2,646.10 (-0.29%)
AMZN   3,003.71 (-0.77%)
TSLA   795.17 (-0.70%)
NVDA   236.81 (-0.28%)
BABA   106.35 (-2.37%)
NIO   20.70 (-2.45%)
AMD   117.80 (+1.02%)
CGC   7.00 (-2.10%)
MU   88.19 (-0.72%)
GE   94.25 (+1.85%)
T   23.70 (+2.02%)
F   17.21 (+0.35%)
DIS   148.26 (-0.76%)
AMC   17.13 (-3.11%)
PFE   46.86 (+1.96%)
PYPL   105.69 (+0.64%)
ACB   3.76 (-2.08%)
S&P 500   4,289.53 (+0.02%)
DOW   33,319.37 (+0.29%)
QQQ   339.72 (-0.23%)
AAPL   162.13 (-0.37%)
MSFT   293.72 (-0.30%)
FB   205.82 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   2,646.10 (-0.29%)
AMZN   3,003.71 (-0.77%)
TSLA   795.17 (-0.70%)
NVDA   236.81 (-0.28%)
BABA   106.35 (-2.37%)
NIO   20.70 (-2.45%)
AMD   117.80 (+1.02%)
CGC   7.00 (-2.10%)
MU   88.19 (-0.72%)
GE   94.25 (+1.85%)
T   23.70 (+2.02%)
F   17.21 (+0.35%)
DIS   148.26 (-0.76%)
AMC   17.13 (-3.11%)
PFE   46.86 (+1.96%)
PYPL   105.69 (+0.64%)
ACB   3.76 (-2.08%)

Up 44% in the Past Year, Does Signature Bank Have More Room to Run?

Friday, February 25, 2022 | Entrepreneur

Commercial banking products and services provider Signature Bank (SBNY) has witnessed solid growth in its most recent quarter. Its stock has gained 44% in price over the past year. However, given the uncertainties surrounding looming interest rate increases and the turn of events on the geopolitical front, will SBNY be able to maintain its momentum? Keep reading to learn our view.

New York City-based Signature Bank (SBNY) serves the needs of privately owned business clients, their owners, and senior managers. It offers a wide variety of business and personal banking products and services along with investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products and services through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corporation. The stock has gained 44.1% in price over the past year and marginally year-to-date.

SBNY’s shares have slumped 2.9% over the past five days, however, to close yesterday’s trading session at $325.70. The stock is currently trading above its 200-day moving average but below its 50-day moving average.

The Federal Reserve is expected to increase its benchmark interest rate several times this year to combat rising inflation. Regional banks generate significant revenues from net interest margins, which has attracted investors’ attention amid the forthcoming interest rate hikes.  But although regional banks are known to benefit from rate increases, the pace at which the Fed tightens monetary policy could be key. Too steep a trajectory of rate hikes could even weigh on bank earnings. On the other hand, regional bank shares could suffer if the sell-off that has already weighed on the benchmarks continues to accelerate. “Financial services are generally attractive, but there’s danger in always saying this will happen,” cautioned CFP Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.

Here’s what could shape SBNY’s performance in the near term:

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward P/E, SBNY is currently trading at 16.85x, which is 44.2% higher than the 11.68x industry average. Also, its 7.54 forward Price/Sales ratio is 130.9% higher than the 3.26 industry average. Also, SBNY’s 2.25 forward Price/Book is 91.8% higher than the 1.17x industry average.

Solid Financials

For the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, SBNY’s net income came in at a record $271.99 million, representing a 57.2% increase year-over-year, while its EPS increased 33.1% year-over-year to $4.34. Its total deposits increased 11.1% to $106.13 billion, including non-interest-bearing deposit growth of $9.98 billion. And the company’s total interest income rose 24.1% from its year-ago value to $606.31 million. Also, its loans increased a record $6.28 billion.

Mixed Profitability

SBNY’s 47.07% net income margin is 55.6% higher than the 30.25% industry average. Also, its 12.89% ROE is 0.4% higher than the 12.83% industry average, while it’s 0.78% ROA is 42.1% lower than the 1.34% industry average. And its 1.45% CAPEX/Sales is 12.1% lower than the 1.65% industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

SBNY has an overall C rating, which translates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a grade of F for Value, which is consistent with its stretched valuation.

SBNY has a C grade for Stability, in sync with its 24-month beta of 1.25.

Among the 57 stocks in the  Northeast Regional Banks group, SBNY is ranked #56.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can also view SBNY’s grades for Quality, Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

View the top-rated stocks in the Northeast Regional Banks group here.

Bottom Line

With Wall Street predicting as many as seven rate hikes this year, beginning next month, the near-term scenario seems highly volatile. Furthermore,  escalating geopolitical tensions are injecting further volatility into markets. Given SBNY’s high valuation and high beta, we think it could be wise to wait for more clarity in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy pivot before investing in the stock.

How Does Signature Bank (SBNY) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While SBNY has an overall POWR Rating of C, one might want to consider taking a look at its industry peers, Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY), Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG), Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK), which have a B (Buy) rating.

SBNY shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, SBNY has gained 0.87%, versus a -9.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics.

More...

The post Up 44% in the Past Year, Does Signature Bank Have More Room to Run? appeared first on StockNews.com

Should you invest $1,000 in Signature Bank right now?

Before you consider Signature Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Signature Bank wasn't on the list.

While Signature Bank currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.