Up to 20 arrested after striking truckers block plant exits

S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)

Up to 20 arrested after striking truckers block plant exits

Mon., October 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

PLYMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor Monday and prevented some employees from leaving, resulting in as many as 20 arrests, police said.

More than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Massachusetts, in the early morning and stopped about 100 employees from leaving, Police Chief Matthew Ahl said in a statement.

Police spent two hours negotiating with picketers.

“After the attempted negotiation to move union members out of the roadway to create a safe passable environment, unfortunately we had to respond by removing members of the crowd who were inciting a hostile picket line," the chief said.

Sixteen to 20 people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and assault and battery, he said. After the arrests, traffic started to flow safely.

About 300 Sysco drivers represented by the Teamsters Local 653 started their strike Oct. 1 seeking better pay and benefits. Voicemails seeking comment were left with union representatives.

Houston-based Sysco, which has distribution facilities across the country, supplies food to schools, hospitals, nursing homes and restaurants.

A Sysco spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company remains committed to reaching a “competitive labor agreement" with Local 653.

“While we are disappointed in the Teamsters leadership’s ongoing decision to have our employees out on strike without letting them vote, we respect their right to do so under the law," the company said. “What we can’t respect is violence, disorderly conduct, intimidation, or threats, on or off the strike line, targeting our employees, vendors, customers, or the public."

The Sysco warehouse in Plympton, south of Boston, is still operating with third-party drivers. The facility stocks about 13,000 products, according to the company’s website.


Sysco employees at a company facility near Syracuse, New York, had also been on strike, but the sides reached an agreement last week.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.