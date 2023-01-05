Upgrade, Bull Signal Bode Well for Charles Schwab Stock

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was last seen up 1.4% to trade at $83.15, after Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares to "buy" from "neutral" with a $98 price target. According to the analyst, Charles Schwab has an "under-appreciated earnings and capital return opportunities." Even better, the SCHW is due for a bull run, if history is any indicator. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, Charles Schwab stock is within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. The equity has seen seven similar signals in the last three years, and was higher one month later 71% of the time, averaging a 7.5% gain. A move of similar magnitude would place SCHW near levels not seen since April.

Last seen up 2% to trade at $83.57, Charles Schwab stock's rally on the charts really began in earnest after a late-October breakout. Over the last six months, the equity is up 31.2%, while the last three have seen it add nearly 10%. Still, SCHW ended 2022 with a meager 1% dip.

Circling back to analyst sentiment, the majority are already mostly optimistic towards Charles Schwab stock, though there's still some room for upgrades. Specifically, five of 15 covering brokerages still call the equity a tepid "hold," and an unwinding of this pessimism could have bullish implications.

Those looking to get ahead of the curve should consider speculating with options. This is per SCHW's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 34% that ranks higher than 27% of annual readings, indicating that volatility expectations are low right now -- a boon for premium buyers.

