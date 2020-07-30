UPS, Apache rise; Yum China, Citigroup fall

S&P 500   3,246.22 (-0.38%)
DOW   26,313.65 (-0.85%)
QQQ   261.13 (+0.52%)
AAPL   384.76 (+1.21%)
MSFT   203.90 (-0.08%)
FB   234.50 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,538.37 (+0.98%)
AMZN   3,051.88 (+0.60%)
NVDA   424.56 (+1.42%)
CGC   18.60 (+0.59%)
BABA   252.74 (+0.11%)
TSLA   1,487.49 (-0.78%)
MU   50.74 (+0.69%)
GE   6.26 (-5.01%)
AMD   78.20 (+2.77%)
T   29.57 (+0.03%)
ACB   10.54 (-1.50%)
F   6.74 (-2.60%)
GILD   72.33 (-0.93%)
NFLX   485.80 (+0.27%)
DIS   115.66 (+0.04%)
BAC   24.84 (-1.70%)
BA   161.95 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,246.22 (-0.38%)
DOW   26,313.65 (-0.85%)
QQQ   261.13 (+0.52%)
AAPL   384.76 (+1.21%)
MSFT   203.90 (-0.08%)
FB   234.50 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,538.37 (+0.98%)
AMZN   3,051.88 (+0.60%)
NVDA   424.56 (+1.42%)
CGC   18.60 (+0.59%)
BABA   252.74 (+0.11%)
TSLA   1,487.49 (-0.78%)
MU   50.74 (+0.69%)
GE   6.26 (-5.01%)
AMD   78.20 (+2.77%)
T   29.57 (+0.03%)
ACB   10.54 (-1.50%)
F   6.74 (-2.60%)
GILD   72.33 (-0.93%)
NFLX   485.80 (+0.27%)
DIS   115.66 (+0.04%)
BAC   24.84 (-1.70%)
BA   161.95 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,246.22 (-0.38%)
DOW   26,313.65 (-0.85%)
QQQ   261.13 (+0.52%)
AAPL   384.76 (+1.21%)
MSFT   203.90 (-0.08%)
FB   234.50 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,538.37 (+0.98%)
AMZN   3,051.88 (+0.60%)
NVDA   424.56 (+1.42%)
CGC   18.60 (+0.59%)
BABA   252.74 (+0.11%)
TSLA   1,487.49 (-0.78%)
MU   50.74 (+0.69%)
GE   6.26 (-5.01%)
AMD   78.20 (+2.77%)
T   29.57 (+0.03%)
ACB   10.54 (-1.50%)
F   6.74 (-2.60%)
GILD   72.33 (-0.93%)
NFLX   485.80 (+0.27%)
DIS   115.66 (+0.04%)
BAC   24.84 (-1.70%)
BA   161.95 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,246.22 (-0.38%)
DOW   26,313.65 (-0.85%)
QQQ   261.13 (+0.52%)
AAPL   384.76 (+1.21%)
MSFT   203.90 (-0.08%)
FB   234.50 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,538.37 (+0.98%)
AMZN   3,051.88 (+0.60%)
NVDA   424.56 (+1.42%)
CGC   18.60 (+0.59%)
BABA   252.74 (+0.11%)
TSLA   1,487.49 (-0.78%)
MU   50.74 (+0.69%)
GE   6.26 (-5.01%)
AMD   78.20 (+2.77%)
T   29.57 (+0.03%)
ACB   10.54 (-1.50%)
F   6.74 (-2.60%)
GILD   72.33 (-0.93%)
NFLX   485.80 (+0.27%)
DIS   115.66 (+0.04%)
BAC   24.84 (-1.70%)
BA   161.95 (-2.45%)
Log in

UPS, Apache rise; Yum China, Citigroup fall

Posted on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Apache Corp., up $2.36 to $16.01.

The energy company said it's made a major oil discovery off the coast of Suriname in South America.

Citigroup Inc., down $1.65 to $50.87.

Financial services stocks were broadly lower as bond yields sank, which hurts banks' profits.

Qualcomm Inc., up $14.16 to $107.19.

The chipmaker reported higher profit and revenue for its latest quarter than analysts forecast.

Grubhub Inc., down 88 cents to $70.20.

Orders grew in the latest quarter but the meal delivery app lost money as it spent heavily to prop up restaurants and protect drivers.

Baxter Inc., down $4.72 to $86.01.

The drug and medical device maker's results in the latest quarter fell short of what analysts were expecting.

Yum China Holdings Inc., down $3 to $50.75.

The operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in China said sales weakened in June as school holidays were shortened and viral infections spread.

Molson Coors Brewing Co., up 71 cents to $37.44.

The brewer's earnings and revenue for the latest quarter easily surpassed Wall Street's estimates.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $17.78 to $141.46.

The shipping company reported a 23% surge in volume as online shopping boomed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Citigroup (C)3.2$50.87-3.1%4.01%8.82Buy$73.45
Yum China (YUMC)1.8$50.75-5.6%0.95%35.49Buy$50.26
GrubHub (GRUB)1.1$70.20-1.2%N/A-109.69Hold$55.26

6 Stocks to Help You Profit Off the Coronavirus PPE Boom

Every major global event brings with it changes to our national lexicon. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, few Americans knew what the initials PPE stood for. Today, virtually anyone knows that PPE stands for personal protective equipment.

At the onset of the mitigation policies, the goal of flattening the curve was being done to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed. Part of that concern stemmed from a shortage of personal protective equipment. These are the masks, gloves, goggles and gowns that help protect medical workers against viral or bacterial infections.

As the novel coronavirus became labeled a global pandemic, the global mantra became to “flatten the curve” in an effort to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

The United States is being referred to as being on a war time footing. Manufacturers that were already producing PPE have significantly ramped up capacity. And many companies are converting their excess manufacturing capacity to produce personal protective equipment.

In fairness, this may only be a reason for some of these companies to “keep the lights on” right now. But many of these companies have a good story to tell. And it’s that story that can make them solid investments in the future.

View the "6 Stocks to Help You Profit Off the Coronavirus PPE Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.