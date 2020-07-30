UPS, Apache rise; Yum China, Citigroup fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:
Apache Corp., up $2.36 to $16.01.
The energy company said it's made a major oil discovery off the coast of Suriname in South America.
Citigroup Inc., down $1.65 to $50.87.
Financial services stocks were broadly lower as bond yields sank, which hurts banks' profits.
Qualcomm Inc., up $14.16 to $107.19.
The chipmaker reported higher profit and revenue for its latest quarter than analysts forecast.
Grubhub Inc., down 88 cents to $70.20.
Orders grew in the latest quarter but the meal delivery app lost money as it spent heavily to prop up restaurants and protect drivers.
Baxter Inc., down $4.72 to $86.01.
The drug and medical device maker's results in the latest quarter fell short of what analysts were expecting.
Yum China Holdings Inc., down $3 to $50.75.
The operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in China said sales weakened in June as school holidays were shortened and viral infections spread.
Molson Coors Brewing Co., up 71 cents to $37.44.
The brewer's earnings and revenue for the latest quarter easily surpassed Wall Street's estimates.
United Parcel Service Inc., up $17.78 to $141.46.
The shipping company reported a 23% surge in volume as online shopping boomed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
