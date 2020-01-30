S&P 500   3,277.84 (+0.14%)
DOW   28,801.77 (+0.23%)
QQQ   222.28 (+0.21%)
AAPL   322.65 (-0.52%)
FB   209.52 (-6.14%)
MSFT   173.14 (+3.03%)
GOOGL   1,451.22 (-0.38%)
AMZN   1,870.52 (+0.67%)
CGC   23.40 (-0.51%)
NVDA   244.65 (-0.36%)
BABA   207.83 (-1.98%)
GE   12.70 (-1.86%)
TSLA   644.13 (+10.87%)
AMD   48.51 (+2.10%)
T   37.35 (+0.81%)
NFLX   346.17 (+0.88%)
BAC   33.38 (+1.12%)
GILD   63.97 (-0.51%)
UPS deftly navigates shipping surge, hit by pension charge

Posted on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 By The Associated Press


In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo a UPS man delivers a package to a residence in North Andover, Mass. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS swung to a loss in its fourth quarter mostly on a hefty pension-related charge, but the delivery company's adjusted results met Wall Street's view.

UPS lost $106 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter. A year ago the Atlanta company earned $453 million, or 52 cents per share.

Stripping out a $1.8 billion pension-related charge and other items, earnings were $2.11 per share. That met the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue climbed to $20.57 billion from $19.85 billion. Wall Street called for $20.67 billion.

The company said its daily volume rose almost 9% in the U.S., while next day air volume surged nearly 26%.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Thursday it's expanding weekend services and speeding up time-in-transit for small and medium-sized businesses this year.

UPS foresees a 2020 adjusted profit of $7.76 to $8.06. Analysts predict earnings of $8.03 per share.

Shares declined slightly before the market open.


