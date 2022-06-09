US advances probe of Teslas running into emergency vehicles

×
S&P 500   4,091.47 (-0.59%)
DOW   32,754.05 (-0.48%)
QQQ   306.67 (-0.32%)
AAPL   146.41 (-1.05%)
MSFT   271.25 (+0.31%)
META   193.85 (-1.60%)
GOOGL   2,354.51 (+0.45%)
AMZN   120.40 (-0.64%)
TSLA   747.48 (+3.02%)
NVDA   186.01 (-0.25%)
NIO   18.99 (-6.82%)
BABA   112.70 (-5.78%)
AMD   101.63 (-0.26%)
CGC   3.95 (-4.36%)
MU   67.73 (-1.27%)
T   21.01 (-0.19%)
GE   76.48 (-0.88%)
F   13.46 (-0.52%)
DIS   105.67 (-1.56%)
AMC   12.94 (-4.29%)
PFE   52.69 (-1.46%)
PYPL   86.67 (-0.96%)
NFLX   196.91 (-2.92%)
S&P 500   4,091.47 (-0.59%)
DOW   32,754.05 (-0.48%)
QQQ   306.67 (-0.32%)
AAPL   146.41 (-1.05%)
MSFT   271.25 (+0.31%)
META   193.85 (-1.60%)
GOOGL   2,354.51 (+0.45%)
AMZN   120.40 (-0.64%)
TSLA   747.48 (+3.02%)
NVDA   186.01 (-0.25%)
NIO   18.99 (-6.82%)
BABA   112.70 (-5.78%)
AMD   101.63 (-0.26%)
CGC   3.95 (-4.36%)
MU   67.73 (-1.27%)
T   21.01 (-0.19%)
GE   76.48 (-0.88%)
F   13.46 (-0.52%)
DIS   105.67 (-1.56%)
AMC   12.94 (-4.29%)
PFE   52.69 (-1.46%)
PYPL   86.67 (-0.96%)
NFLX   196.91 (-2.92%)
S&P 500   4,091.47 (-0.59%)
DOW   32,754.05 (-0.48%)
QQQ   306.67 (-0.32%)
AAPL   146.41 (-1.05%)
MSFT   271.25 (+0.31%)
META   193.85 (-1.60%)
GOOGL   2,354.51 (+0.45%)
AMZN   120.40 (-0.64%)
TSLA   747.48 (+3.02%)
NVDA   186.01 (-0.25%)
NIO   18.99 (-6.82%)
BABA   112.70 (-5.78%)
AMD   101.63 (-0.26%)
CGC   3.95 (-4.36%)
MU   67.73 (-1.27%)
T   21.01 (-0.19%)
GE   76.48 (-0.88%)
F   13.46 (-0.52%)
DIS   105.67 (-1.56%)
AMC   12.94 (-4.29%)
PFE   52.69 (-1.46%)
PYPL   86.67 (-0.96%)
NFLX   196.91 (-2.92%)
S&P 500   4,091.47 (-0.59%)
DOW   32,754.05 (-0.48%)
QQQ   306.67 (-0.32%)
AAPL   146.41 (-1.05%)
MSFT   271.25 (+0.31%)
META   193.85 (-1.60%)
GOOGL   2,354.51 (+0.45%)
AMZN   120.40 (-0.64%)
TSLA   747.48 (+3.02%)
NVDA   186.01 (-0.25%)
NIO   18.99 (-6.82%)
BABA   112.70 (-5.78%)
AMD   101.63 (-0.26%)
CGC   3.95 (-4.36%)
MU   67.73 (-1.27%)
T   21.01 (-0.19%)
GE   76.48 (-0.88%)
F   13.46 (-0.52%)
DIS   105.67 (-1.56%)
AMC   12.94 (-4.29%)
PFE   52.69 (-1.46%)
PYPL   86.67 (-0.96%)
NFLX   196.91 (-2.92%)

US advances probe of Teslas running into emergency vehicles

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

Tesla store, tesla logo
A sign bearing the company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in a detailed information request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday, June 3, 2022, on the agency's website. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that it is upgrading the probe to an engineering analysis, another sign of increased scrutiny of the electric vehicle maker and automated systems that perform at least some driving tasks.

An engineering analysis is the final stage of an investigation, and in most cases NHTSA decides within a year if there should be a recall or the probe should be closed.

The agency said it has reports of 14 crashes into emergency vehicles with 15 injuries and one death. Tesla reported two more crashes to the agency, in California and South Carolina.

The probe now covers 830,000 vehicles, almost everything that Austin, Texas-based Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.

The agency says the investigation will evaluate additional data, vehicle performance and “explore the degree to which Autopilot and associated Tesla systems may exacerbate human factors or behavioral safety risks undermining the effectiveness of the driver's supervision.”

The agency began its inquiry in August of last year after a string of crashes since 2018 in which Teslas using the company's Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control systems hit vehicles at scenes where first responders used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board, or cones warning of hazards.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.