US again protects Citgo assets from Venezuela creditors

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration on Wednesday extended a measure blocking holders of crisis-torn Venezuela's debt from liquidating its U.S.-based Citgo refineries as payment.
The U.S. Treasury Department put off the possible sale of Houston-based Citgo until mid-2021. That gives President-elect Joe Biden several months to set his policy on Venezuela, which is in a historic economic and humanitarian crisis with two men claiming the presidency as millions flee.
The protections had been set to expire on Jan. 19, a day before Biden takes office.
Venezuela has owned Citgo since the 1980s as part of the state-run oil company PDVSA. It has three refineries in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois in addition to a network of pipelines crisscrossing 23 states. It provides between 5% and 10% of U.S. gasoline.
President Nicolás Maduro in 2016 put Citgo up as collateral in an ill-advised debt swap. Bondholders want to sell off Citgo as payment after Venezuela defaulted.
Maduro’s government lost control of Citgo after the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president in early 2019, shortly after Maduro claimed victory in an election the U.S. and other countries said was rigged.
Citgo is Venezuela’s most valuable foreign asset, and Guaidó's coalition of U.S.-backed lawmakers views the Houston-based Citgo as a way to fund the crisis-torn nation's recovery — if Maduro ever leaves power.
Maduro accuses the opposition of illegally getting control of Citgo, saying it is part of an “imperialist” attempt to install Guaidó as a “puppet” leader to take advantage of Venezuela's vast resources.
7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors
2020 has created a real-life movie script that many production companies could have only dreamed of. But that dream has been a nightmare for many of the world’s leading entertainment stocks. Movie theaters and live entertainment venues remain shut down. The words “pent-up demand” have never resonated more. Consumers are desperate for ways to be entertained.
That may make it an odd time to consider looking at entertainment stocks. But that would be a mistake. In fact, some entertainment stocks have been among the biggest pandemic winners. This is a trend that is likely to continue as the holidays arrive. The phrase “home for the holidays” is likely to have a new meaning this year. That means consumers will still be looking for ways to be entertained. And now is the time for you to prepare your portfolio for that move.
To be clear, the novel coronavirus was not due to poor management from any company. And you can bet that in the future, many companies will leave some room in their balance sheet for future “acts of God.” But in the meantime, some entertainment stocks have been pandemic winners. And that means they will likely continue to be winners as long as the pandemic lingers.
View the "7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors".