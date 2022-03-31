S&P 500   4,598.64 (-0.08%)
DOW   35,115.28 (-0.32%)
QQQ   365.46 (-0.44%)
AAPL   176.07 (-0.96%)
MSFT   311.08 (-0.89%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,304.65 (-0.64%)
TSLA   1,086.15 (-0.72%)
NVDA   276.54 (-0.13%)
BABA   111.04 (-4.75%)
NIO   22.43 (+1.17%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
MU   77.04 (-2.68%)
GE   94.04 (-0.57%)
T   23.84 (-1.24%)
F   17.27 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.46 (-0.35%)
AMC   24.85 (-3.23%)
PFE   52.70 (+0.50%)
PYPL   116.94 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,598.64 (-0.08%)
DOW   35,115.28 (-0.32%)
QQQ   365.46 (-0.44%)
AAPL   176.07 (-0.96%)
MSFT   311.08 (-0.89%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,304.65 (-0.64%)
TSLA   1,086.15 (-0.72%)
NVDA   276.54 (-0.13%)
BABA   111.04 (-4.75%)
NIO   22.43 (+1.17%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
MU   77.04 (-2.68%)
GE   94.04 (-0.57%)
T   23.84 (-1.24%)
F   17.27 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.46 (-0.35%)
AMC   24.85 (-3.23%)
PFE   52.70 (+0.50%)
PYPL   116.94 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,598.64 (-0.08%)
DOW   35,115.28 (-0.32%)
QQQ   365.46 (-0.44%)
AAPL   176.07 (-0.96%)
MSFT   311.08 (-0.89%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,304.65 (-0.64%)
TSLA   1,086.15 (-0.72%)
NVDA   276.54 (-0.13%)
BABA   111.04 (-4.75%)
NIO   22.43 (+1.17%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
MU   77.04 (-2.68%)
GE   94.04 (-0.57%)
T   23.84 (-1.24%)
F   17.27 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.46 (-0.35%)
AMC   24.85 (-3.23%)
PFE   52.70 (+0.50%)
PYPL   116.94 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,598.64 (-0.08%)
DOW   35,115.28 (-0.32%)
QQQ   365.46 (-0.44%)
AAPL   176.07 (-0.96%)
MSFT   311.08 (-0.89%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,304.65 (-0.64%)
TSLA   1,086.15 (-0.72%)
NVDA   276.54 (-0.13%)
BABA   111.04 (-4.75%)
NIO   22.43 (+1.17%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
MU   77.04 (-2.68%)
GE   94.04 (-0.57%)
T   23.84 (-1.24%)
F   17.27 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.46 (-0.35%)
AMC   24.85 (-3.23%)
PFE   52.70 (+0.50%)
PYPL   116.94 (-1.31%)

US airport security screening to become more gender-neutral

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | The Associated Press


Dusk settles over the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airport security procedures will become more gender-neutral, with changes to scanners used for screening and the use of an “X” for travelers going through Precheck who do not identify as male or female, the Biden administration said Thursday.

Transportation Security Administration officers will also receive new instructions on screening intended to make procedures less invasive, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

They are among a series of travel-security measures announced by the department in conjunction with Transgender Day of Visibility. President Joe Biden is marking the day by advocating against what his administration terms “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” that have passed in statehouses across the country.

“DHS is committed to protecting the traveling public while ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender identity, is treated with respect,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

The use of the “X” pronoun in the TSA Precheck advanced security program will begin April 11 and is intended to keep pace with identity documents that already include that option, DHS said. A new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications also begins April 11.

Later this year, TSA will begin using scanners with new technology that will replace gender-based systems and are intended to “advance civil rights and improve the customer experience.”

The TSA will work with airlines to promote the acceptance of the “X” gender marker and will also update the guidance for airport security screening officers to remove gender considerations when validating documents, DHS said.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.