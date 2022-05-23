S&P 500   3,901.36
DOW   31,261.90
QQQ   288.68
Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?
Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate
DAVOS DIARY: Train, not plane means scenery, carbon cutting
EXPLAINER: What are the key climate themes at Davos?
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
US announces 12 countries join Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a pact designed to bolster trade with Asian economies

Monday, May 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — US announces 12 countries join Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a pact designed to bolster trade with Asian economies.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


