US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka

S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9

US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka

Sat., September 10, 2022 | Krishan Francis, Associated Press

USAID administrator Samantha Power, left, speaks with agriculture specialists of UN's FAO and rice farmers during a visit to a paddy field in Ja-Ela on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The United States on Saturday announced $40 million in aid to buy fertilizer and other key agricultural inputs in time for the next cultivation season in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, made the announcement after she met farmer representatives in Ja-Ela outside the capital, Colombo. She said the money will be in addition to the $6 million announced earlier to assist low income farmers.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis and acute shortages of essentials like food, fuel and medicines because of a lack of foreign currency to pay for the imports. Agricultural yields dropped by more than half for the past two cultivation seasons because authorities had banned the imports of chemical fertilizers ostensibly to promote organic farming.

“The farmers that I just met with described enormous challenges that the economic crisis has placed on them and their families and the whole community. They described phenomena that were unimaginable two, three years ago,” Power told reporters.

She said that according to the World Food Program, more than 6 million people — nearly 30% of Sri Lanka's population — are currently facing food insecurity and require humanitarian assistance.

Power said the money will help 1 million farmers in time for the next season starting soon.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $2.9 billion aid package over four years. However, the program hinges on debt restructuring assurances from creditors after the country announced that it is suspending repayment of its foreign loans.

Sri Lanka's total foreign debt amounts to more than $ 51 billion of which $28 billion must be repaid by 2027.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.