S&P 500   4,682.94 (-0.32%)
DOW   35,619.25 (+0.05%)
QQQ   399.30 (-1.16%)
AAPL   161.02 (+0.29%)
MSFT   339.83 (-0.96%)
FB   341.01 (-1.24%)
GOOGL   2,926.04 (-1.76%)
AMZN   3,572.57 (-2.83%)
TSLA   1,156.87 (+1.74%)
NVDA   319.56 (-3.12%)
BABA   136.62 (-2.65%)
NIO   41.49 (+7.32%)
CGC   11.65 (-4.35%)
AMD   152.52 (-1.86%)
GE   101.04 (+1.08%)
MU   83.86 (+1.00%)
T   24.70 (+2.36%)
F   20.48 (+5.62%)
DIS   154.16 (+0.10%)
ACB   6.70 (-4.83%)
AMC   41.24 (+0.91%)
PFE   51.20 (+0.79%)
BA   209.90 (-1.98%)
US announces more sanctions over Russian gas pipeline

Monday, November 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department sought Monday to keep up pressure on Russia over that country's U.S.-opposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, sanctioning what the U.S. said was a Russia-linked company and ship working on the project.

The U.S. has unsuccessfully tried to slow or stop the construction of Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas to Germany, fearing the added leverage that the energy project will give Russia in Europe.

Russian-controlled gas giant Gazprom owns the pipeline with investment from several European companies. The United States reached a deal with Germany, a key NATO ally, last summer to allow the pipeline’s completion without imposing U.S. sanctions on German interests involved in the project.

Monday's move targets a business, Transadria Limited, and one of its vessels that had worked on Nord Stream.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the Biden administration has now sanctioned eight people and 17 vessels linked to the pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the country could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow the new pipeline to start operation. Energy prices have soared in Europe, which imports much of its natural gas from Russia, and led to pain for businesses and households.


7 Tech Stocks That Are Heating Up as Anti-Trust Talk Cools Down

For the better part of the last year, Congress has had “big tech” in its crosshairs. But the reasons why largely depend on what side of the aisle a particular individual was on.

On the one hand, there are politicians who are concerned about the role that technology companies play in restricting the free flow of information. On the other hand, there are politicians that are concerned about these companies' stranglehold on competitors and innovation.

But big tech scored an important, albeit not final, victory in late June. At that time, a U.S. judge dismissed two separate complaints against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The question in front of the judge was whether Facebook held a monopoly on social media. Due to a surge in the company’s stock price after the ruling, Facebook became a member of the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. While big tech companies will remain under the Congressional microscope, there’s no denying that investors are looking at the ruling as a signal to rotate back into tech stocks. And that’s the focus of this presentation. What tech stocks should you be buying as anti-trust pressure eases?

It would be easy to start and end the list with the FAANG stocks. After all, the motto “Keep it Simple Stupid” comes to mind. There are simply those companies that offer products that are changing our lives now and will continue to do so in the future. And furthermore, customers will continue to pay for their products.

And I do have a couple of these stocks on my list. But the bulk of the stocks on this list are less expensive alternatives to at least one of the FAANG stocks. It doesn’t mean they’re superior companies, but a rising tide tends to lift all boats. And that means these companies have a large upside and you can purchase the stocks for a lot less.

View the "7 Tech Stocks That Are Heating Up as Anti-Trust Talk Cools Down".


