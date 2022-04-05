US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline - 9780525539681 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn - 9780062424075 - (Avon)

3. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn - 9780063045118 - (Avon)

4. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn - 9780062424082 - (Avon)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson - 9780759554375 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

9. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn - 9780062943521 - (William Morrow)

10. The Missing Piece by John Lescroart - 9781982170516 - (Atria Books)

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.