US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

2. Dune

3. House of Gucci

4. No Time to Die

5. American Underdog

6. Sing 2

7. Belfast

8. Ford v Ferrari

9. Encanto

10. Free Guy

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Belfast

2. Clean

3. Last Survivors

4. Red Rocket

5. The 355

6. The Hating Game

7. Old Henry

8. The Green Knight

9. Delicious

10. The Fabulous Filipino Brothers

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.