50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   285.65 (-0.21%)
AAPL   145.49 (-0.25%)
MSFT   252.72 (-0.37%)
META   163.49 (+0.13%)
GOOGL   2,227.07 (-2.34%)
AMZN   110.40 (+1.08%)
TSLA   711.12 (+1.70%)
NVDA   151.64 (+0.54%)
NIO   21.09 (+1.05%)
BABA   109.10 (-0.10%)
AMD   77.52 (+1.52%)
MU   58.86 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.24 (-2.18%)
T   20.45 (-0.73%)
GE   62.01 (-1.60%)
F   11.51 (-0.43%)
DIS   92.94 (-0.71%)
AMC   15.14 (-2.95%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   71.36 (-0.10%)
NFLX   176.56 (+1.21%)
QQQ   285.65 (-0.21%)
AAPL   145.49 (-0.25%)
MSFT   252.72 (-0.37%)
META   163.49 (+0.13%)
GOOGL   2,227.07 (-2.34%)
AMZN   110.40 (+1.08%)
TSLA   711.12 (+1.70%)
NVDA   151.64 (+0.54%)
NIO   21.09 (+1.05%)
BABA   109.10 (-0.10%)
AMD   77.52 (+1.52%)
MU   58.86 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.24 (-2.18%)
T   20.45 (-0.73%)
GE   62.01 (-1.60%)
F   11.51 (-0.43%)
DIS   92.94 (-0.71%)
AMC   15.14 (-2.95%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   71.36 (-0.10%)
NFLX   176.56 (+1.21%)
QQQ   285.65 (-0.21%)
AAPL   145.49 (-0.25%)
MSFT   252.72 (-0.37%)
META   163.49 (+0.13%)
GOOGL   2,227.07 (-2.34%)
AMZN   110.40 (+1.08%)
TSLA   711.12 (+1.70%)
NVDA   151.64 (+0.54%)
NIO   21.09 (+1.05%)
BABA   109.10 (-0.10%)
AMD   77.52 (+1.52%)
MU   58.86 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.24 (-2.18%)
T   20.45 (-0.73%)
GE   62.01 (-1.60%)
F   11.51 (-0.43%)
DIS   92.94 (-0.71%)
AMC   15.14 (-2.95%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   71.36 (-0.10%)
NFLX   176.56 (+1.21%)
QQQ   285.65 (-0.21%)
AAPL   145.49 (-0.25%)
MSFT   252.72 (-0.37%)
META   163.49 (+0.13%)
GOOGL   2,227.07 (-2.34%)
AMZN   110.40 (+1.08%)
TSLA   711.12 (+1.70%)
NVDA   151.64 (+0.54%)
NIO   21.09 (+1.05%)
BABA   109.10 (-0.10%)
AMD   77.52 (+1.52%)
MU   58.86 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.24 (-2.18%)
T   20.45 (-0.73%)
GE   62.01 (-1.60%)
F   11.51 (-0.43%)
DIS   92.94 (-0.71%)
AMC   15.14 (-2.95%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   71.36 (-0.10%)
NFLX   176.56 (+1.21%)

US approves American Airlines flights to more cities in Cuba

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | The Associated Press


An American Airlines flight that took off from Miami sits on the tarmac at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 15, 2021. The U.S. government is giving American Airlines permission to resume flights to five cities in Cuba outside the capital of Havana. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — U.S. officials on Wednesday approved a request by American Airlines to resume flights to five destinations in Cuba that were stopped in 2019 when the Trump administration sharply curtailed air service between the two countries.

The Transportation Department decision will let American resume flights from Miami to Santa Clara, Varadero, Holguin, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba.

American said that starting in early November it will operate two daily flights to Santa Clara and one daily flight to each of the other airports.

American currently operates six flights a day between Miami and Havana. JetBlue and Southwest also fly to Havana.

The Trump administration, which wanted to starve Cuba's regime of cash, suspended flights between the U.S. and destinations in Cuba other than Havana. Two months ago, the Biden administration reversed that decision and announced it would loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.