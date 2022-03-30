US approves bison grazing on Montana prairie amid criticism

S&P 500   4,602.45 (-0.63%)
DOW   35,228.81 (-0.19%)
QQQ   367.09 (-1.10%)
AAPL   177.77 (-0.66%)
MSFT   313.86 (-0.49%)
FB   227.85 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   2,838.77 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,326.02 (-1.78%)
TSLA   1,093.99 (-0.51%)
NVDA   276.90 (-3.37%)
BABA   116.58 (-0.11%)
NIO   22.17 (+1.33%)
AMD   119.22 (-3.25%)
CGC   7.96 (-0.87%)
MU   79.16 (-3.52%)
GE   94.58 (-0.07%)
T   24.14 (+0.63%)
F   17.27 (-2.70%)
DIS   140.96 (-1.00%)
AMC   25.68 (-12.77%)
PFE   52.44 (-0.57%)
PYPL   118.49 (-2.22%)
BA   194.91 (+0.57%)
S&P 500   4,602.45 (-0.63%)
DOW   35,228.81 (-0.19%)
QQQ   367.09 (-1.10%)
AAPL   177.77 (-0.66%)
MSFT   313.86 (-0.49%)
FB   227.85 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   2,838.77 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,326.02 (-1.78%)
TSLA   1,093.99 (-0.51%)
NVDA   276.90 (-3.37%)
BABA   116.58 (-0.11%)
NIO   22.17 (+1.33%)
AMD   119.22 (-3.25%)
CGC   7.96 (-0.87%)
MU   79.16 (-3.52%)
GE   94.58 (-0.07%)
T   24.14 (+0.63%)
F   17.27 (-2.70%)
DIS   140.96 (-1.00%)
AMC   25.68 (-12.77%)
PFE   52.44 (-0.57%)
PYPL   118.49 (-2.22%)
BA   194.91 (+0.57%)
S&P 500   4,602.45 (-0.63%)
DOW   35,228.81 (-0.19%)
QQQ   367.09 (-1.10%)
AAPL   177.77 (-0.66%)
MSFT   313.86 (-0.49%)
FB   227.85 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   2,838.77 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,326.02 (-1.78%)
TSLA   1,093.99 (-0.51%)
NVDA   276.90 (-3.37%)
BABA   116.58 (-0.11%)
NIO   22.17 (+1.33%)
AMD   119.22 (-3.25%)
CGC   7.96 (-0.87%)
MU   79.16 (-3.52%)
GE   94.58 (-0.07%)
T   24.14 (+0.63%)
F   17.27 (-2.70%)
DIS   140.96 (-1.00%)
AMC   25.68 (-12.77%)
PFE   52.44 (-0.57%)
PYPL   118.49 (-2.22%)
BA   194.91 (+0.57%)
S&P 500   4,602.45 (-0.63%)
DOW   35,228.81 (-0.19%)
QQQ   367.09 (-1.10%)
AAPL   177.77 (-0.66%)
MSFT   313.86 (-0.49%)
FB   227.85 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   2,838.77 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,326.02 (-1.78%)
TSLA   1,093.99 (-0.51%)
NVDA   276.90 (-3.37%)
BABA   116.58 (-0.11%)
NIO   22.17 (+1.33%)
AMD   119.22 (-3.25%)
CGC   7.96 (-0.87%)
MU   79.16 (-3.52%)
GE   94.58 (-0.07%)
T   24.14 (+0.63%)
F   17.27 (-2.70%)
DIS   140.96 (-1.00%)
AMC   25.68 (-12.77%)
PFE   52.44 (-0.57%)
PYPL   118.49 (-2.22%)
BA   194.91 (+0.57%)

US approves bison grazing on Montana prairie amid criticism

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | Matthew Brown, Associated Press


In this April 25, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison move through land controlled by the American Prairie Reserve south of Malta, Mont. U.S. officials on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, announced approved of the reserve's proposal to expand bison grazing on public lands in north-central Montana. (AP Photo/Matt Brown, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials on Wednesday announced approval of a conservation group's proposal to expand bison grazing on prairies in north-central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve over objections from some ranchers and elected officials.

The decision allows the American Prairie group to graze bison on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property and to remove about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of fences so the animals can roam more freely.

The Bozeman-based group already has more than 800 bison on a mix of public and private land. Its long-term goal is to piece together a 5,000-square-mile (12,950-square-kilometer) expanse that would include the C.M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge and have thousands of bison and other wildlife.

Some cattle ranches have sold property to the group as it amasses land to create the reserve, but others have fiercely opposed the effort. The critics worry that bison will displace cattle and that their agriculture-dependent communities will be forever altered.

Republicans including Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Gov. Greg Gianforte sharply criticized federal officials after American Prairie received preliminary approval for the reserve last August.

Knudsen said in a Wednesday statement that the administration of President Joe Biden ignored local opposition to the proposal. Knudsen said federal officials instead catered to “radicals" who want to transform part of Montana into a wildlife viewing area.

Bureau of Land Management officials said they approved the proposal in accordance with the law after finding that bison grazing would not have significant negative effects on the land.

BLM acting State Director Theresa Hanley said the decision would help achieve the agency's mission of keeping public lands in good condition.

Gianforte's office on Wednesday was reviewing the final decision, spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said.

The proposal covered about 108 square miles (280 square kilometers) south of the small community of Malta and will allow American Prairie to increase the size of its bison herd from 813 animals to about 1,000 by 2025, the group said.

“It took longer than it should have, and we’re not naive about the politics,” said reserve Vice President Pete Geddes. “This has been four years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses for American Prairie — to do what any other rancher would have done in 60 or 90 days.”

American Prairie in 2019 had scaled back its original request to graze bison across more than 450 square miles (1,165 square kilometers) following opposition from ranchers.

Massive herds of bison migrated through the region until the animals were hunted to near-extinction in the 19th century.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.