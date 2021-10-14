US average mortgage rates jump; 30-year loan at 3.05%





WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates jumped this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan again breaching 3%.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage rose to 3.05% from 2.99% last week. That is its highest level since April, when it peaked at 3.18%. The key rate stood at 2.81% this time last year.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.30% from 2.23% last week.

The increase in mortgage rates came amid continued inflation pressures as the coronavirus pandemic lingers. The government reported Wednesday that inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September, with its consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months — matching the fastest pace since 2008.

The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy and a number of other items from furniture to autos, as the pandemic has snarled supply chains and demand has outstripped supply.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since the pandemic began early last year, a sign that the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months. Jobless claims dropped last week by 36,000, to 293,000, the second straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ EquityStocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.