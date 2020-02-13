S&P 500   3,381.01 (+0.05%)
DOW   29,494.64 (-0.19%)
QQQ   234.54 (+0.12%)
AAPL   325.40 (-0.55%)
FB   213.56 (+1.33%)
MSFT   183.34 (-0.74%)
GOOGL   1,523.89 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,169.93 (+0.46%)
NVDA   271.67 (-0.32%)
BABA   221.82 (-1.11%)
MU   59.69 (+0.71%)
GE   13.04 (-0.91%)
TSLA   806.53 (+5.11%)
AMD   54.51 (+1.15%)
ACB   1.48 (+1.37%)
F   8.28 (+0.49%)
NFLX   383.74 (+0.98%)
PRI   136.91 (+4.96%)
BAC   35.00 (+0.23%)
DIS   141.57 (-0.20%)
GILD   66.85 (-0.15%)
US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Posted on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 by Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Robert O
In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, listens as President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House in Washington. As the White House presses allies to ban Huawei equipment, O'Brien says the Chinese company has the ability to secretly retrieve sensitive information from that equipment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its U.S. subsidiaries, accusing the company in a plot to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The case comes as the Trump administration is raising national security concerns about Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, and is lobbying Western allies against including the company in wireless, high-speed networks.

The new indictment brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn adds to the legal woes in the U.S. for Huaweiy, which already faced bank fraud charges in that district and a separate trade secrets theft in federal court in Seattle.

The latest allegations accuse Huawei of plotting to steal the trade secrets and intellectual property of rival companies in the U.S. In some cases, prosecutors said, Huawei directed and provided incentives its own employees to steal from competitors by offering bonuses to those who brought in the most valuable stolen information.

The company also used proxies, including professors at research institutions, to steal intellectual property, prosecutors said.

A lawyer for Huawei did not immediately return a call seeking comment.


