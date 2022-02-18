QQQ   341.51 (-1.14%)
AAPL   167.30 (-0.94%)
MSFT   287.93 (-0.96%)
FB   206.16 (-0.75%)
GOOGL   2,608.06 (-1.61%)
AMZN   3,052.03 (-1.33%)
TSLA   856.98 (-2.21%)
NVDA   236.42 (-3.53%)
BABA   118.99 (-4.37%)
NIO   23.21 (-6.11%)
AMD   113.83 (+1.30%)
CGC   7.70 (-5.52%)
MU   90.80 (-3.13%)
GE   92.69 (-5.86%)
T   23.87 (+0.46%)
F   18.04 (+2.85%)
DIS   151.36 (-1.04%)
AMC   17.90 (-5.49%)
PFE   48.53 (-0.76%)
ACB   4.13 (-5.71%)
PYPL   103.65 (-1.47%)
QQQ   341.51 (-1.14%)
AAPL   167.30 (-0.94%)
MSFT   287.93 (-0.96%)
FB   206.16 (-0.75%)
GOOGL   2,608.06 (-1.61%)
AMZN   3,052.03 (-1.33%)
TSLA   856.98 (-2.21%)
NVDA   236.42 (-3.53%)
BABA   118.99 (-4.37%)
NIO   23.21 (-6.11%)
AMD   113.83 (+1.30%)
CGC   7.70 (-5.52%)
MU   90.80 (-3.13%)
GE   92.69 (-5.86%)
T   23.87 (+0.46%)
F   18.04 (+2.85%)
DIS   151.36 (-1.04%)
AMC   17.90 (-5.49%)
PFE   48.53 (-0.76%)
ACB   4.13 (-5.71%)
PYPL   103.65 (-1.47%)
QQQ   341.51 (-1.14%)
AAPL   167.30 (-0.94%)
MSFT   287.93 (-0.96%)
FB   206.16 (-0.75%)
GOOGL   2,608.06 (-1.61%)
AMZN   3,052.03 (-1.33%)
TSLA   856.98 (-2.21%)
NVDA   236.42 (-3.53%)
BABA   118.99 (-4.37%)
NIO   23.21 (-6.11%)
AMD   113.83 (+1.30%)
CGC   7.70 (-5.52%)
MU   90.80 (-3.13%)
GE   92.69 (-5.86%)
T   23.87 (+0.46%)
F   18.04 (+2.85%)
DIS   151.36 (-1.04%)
AMC   17.90 (-5.49%)
PFE   48.53 (-0.76%)
ACB   4.13 (-5.71%)
PYPL   103.65 (-1.47%)
QQQ   341.51 (-1.14%)
AAPL   167.30 (-0.94%)
MSFT   287.93 (-0.96%)
FB   206.16 (-0.75%)
GOOGL   2,608.06 (-1.61%)
AMZN   3,052.03 (-1.33%)
TSLA   856.98 (-2.21%)
NVDA   236.42 (-3.53%)
BABA   118.99 (-4.37%)
NIO   23.21 (-6.11%)
AMD   113.83 (+1.30%)
CGC   7.70 (-5.52%)
MU   90.80 (-3.13%)
GE   92.69 (-5.86%)
T   23.87 (+0.46%)
F   18.04 (+2.85%)
DIS   151.36 (-1.04%)
AMC   17.90 (-5.49%)
PFE   48.53 (-0.76%)
ACB   4.13 (-5.71%)
PYPL   103.65 (-1.47%)

US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

Friday, February 18, 2022 | Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Anne Neuberger
Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House blamed Russia on Friday for this week's cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s defense ministry and major banks and warned of the potential for more significant disruptions in the days ahead.

Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, said the U.S. had rapidly linked Tuesday's attacks to Russian military intelligence officers.

Britain joined the U.S. in blaming the GRU military intelligence agency for the distributed denial-of-service attacks that unfolded as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

The attacks, which knocked government websites and a couple of major banks offline for much of the day, were of “limited impact” since Ukrainian officials were able to quickly get their systems back up and running, Neuberger said.

But she said the Russians could also be laying the groundwork for more disruptive activities that could accompany an invasion of Ukraine.

“We do expect that should Russia decide to proceed with a further invasion of Ukraine, we may see further destabilizing or destructive cyber activity, and we’ve been working closely with allies and partners to ensure we’re prepared to call out that behavior and respond,” Neuberger said.

She said the U.S. was publicly blaming the Kremlin because of a need to “call out the behavior quickly.”

“The global community must be prepared to shine a light on malicious cyber activity and hold actors accountable for any and all disruptive or destructive cyber activity,” Neuberger said.

The British Foreign Office said the attack “showed a continued disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty. This activity is yet another example of Russia’s aggressive acts against Ukraine.”

Neuberger said there was no intelligence indicating that the U.S. would be targeted by a cyberattack, but that remained a concern, giving that the banking system does not have the “cyber resilience” that it should.

Ukrainian officials called Tuesday’s attacks the worst in the country’s history. But while they definitely disrupted online banking, impeded some government-to-public communications and were clearly intended to cause panic, they were not particularly serious by global or historic standards, said Roland Dobbins, the top engineer for DDoS at the cybersecurity firm Netscout.

“Most DDoS attacks succeed due to the lack of preparation on the part of the defenders,” said Dobbins, adding that most commercial mitigation services designed to counter such attacks would likely have been able to fend off Tuesday’s attacks.

___

Frank Bajak in Boston contributed.

Should you invest $1,000 in ANN right now?

Before you consider ANN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANN wasn't on the list.

While ANN currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.