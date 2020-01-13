S&P 500   3,284.06 (+0.57%)
DOW   28,876.49 (+0.18%)
QQQ   220.62 (+1.00%)
AAPL   314.82 (+1.45%)
FB   221.07 (+1.38%)
GOOGL   1,437.84 (+0.62%)
AMZN   1,894.26 (+0.59%)
CGC   22.97 (+11.83%)
MU   57.26 (+1.04%)
BABA   230.25 (+2.87%)
TSLA   517.41 (+8.21%)
AMD   48.65 (+1.00%)
T   38.09 (-1.24%)
ACB   1.68 (+1.81%)
F   9.22 (-0.32%)
NFLX   339.74 (+3.25%)
BAC   34.95 (+0.58%)
GILD   64.39 (-0.98%)
DIS   143.86 (-0.53%)
US budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year

Posted on Monday, January 13th, 2020 By Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer

The U.S. budget deficit through the first three months of this budget year is up 11.8% from the same period a year ago, putting the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit in eight years.

In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Monday that the deficit from October through December totaled $356.6 billion, up from $318.9 billion for the same period last year.

Both government spending and revenues set records for the first three months of this budget year but spending rose at a faster clip than tax collections, pushing the deficit total up.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that the deficit for the current 2020 budget year will hit $1 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion for the next decade. The country has not experienced $1 trillion annual deficits since the period from 2009 through 2012 following the 2008 financial crisis.


