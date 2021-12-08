US business advertise near-record 11 million open jobs

S&P 500   4,681.40 (-0.11%)
DOW   35,651.76 (-0.19%)
QQQ   396.70 (-0.28%)
AAPL   173.50 (+1.36%)
MSFT   331.28 (-1.09%)
FB   330.91 (+2.51%)
GOOGL   2,932.00 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,505.01 (-0.52%)
TSLA   1,040.11 (-1.11%)
NVDA   318.44 (-1.80%)
BABA   125.99 (+0.36%)
NIO   34.16 (+3.14%)
CGC   11.08 (+4.14%)
AMD   144.11 (-0.51%)
GE   97.58 (+0.03%)
MU   85.39 (-0.51%)
T   23.10 (+0.09%)
F   19.80 (-0.80%)
DIS   151.92 (+0.74%)
PFE   51.34 (-0.73%)
AMC   32.06 (+3.29%)
ACB   6.65 (+4.23%)
BA   211.67 (+1.36%)
S&P 500   4,681.40 (-0.11%)
DOW   35,651.76 (-0.19%)
QQQ   396.70 (-0.28%)
AAPL   173.50 (+1.36%)
MSFT   331.28 (-1.09%)
FB   330.91 (+2.51%)
GOOGL   2,932.00 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,505.01 (-0.52%)
TSLA   1,040.11 (-1.11%)
NVDA   318.44 (-1.80%)
BABA   125.99 (+0.36%)
NIO   34.16 (+3.14%)
CGC   11.08 (+4.14%)
AMD   144.11 (-0.51%)
GE   97.58 (+0.03%)
MU   85.39 (-0.51%)
T   23.10 (+0.09%)
F   19.80 (-0.80%)
DIS   151.92 (+0.74%)
PFE   51.34 (-0.73%)
AMC   32.06 (+3.29%)
ACB   6.65 (+4.23%)
BA   211.67 (+1.36%)
S&P 500   4,681.40 (-0.11%)
DOW   35,651.76 (-0.19%)
QQQ   396.70 (-0.28%)
AAPL   173.50 (+1.36%)
MSFT   331.28 (-1.09%)
FB   330.91 (+2.51%)
GOOGL   2,932.00 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,505.01 (-0.52%)
TSLA   1,040.11 (-1.11%)
NVDA   318.44 (-1.80%)
BABA   125.99 (+0.36%)
NIO   34.16 (+3.14%)
CGC   11.08 (+4.14%)
AMD   144.11 (-0.51%)
GE   97.58 (+0.03%)
MU   85.39 (-0.51%)
T   23.10 (+0.09%)
F   19.80 (-0.80%)
DIS   151.92 (+0.74%)
PFE   51.34 (-0.73%)
AMC   32.06 (+3.29%)
ACB   6.65 (+4.23%)
BA   211.67 (+1.36%)
S&P 500   4,681.40 (-0.11%)
DOW   35,651.76 (-0.19%)
QQQ   396.70 (-0.28%)
AAPL   173.50 (+1.36%)
MSFT   331.28 (-1.09%)
FB   330.91 (+2.51%)
GOOGL   2,932.00 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,505.01 (-0.52%)
TSLA   1,040.11 (-1.11%)
NVDA   318.44 (-1.80%)
BABA   125.99 (+0.36%)
NIO   34.16 (+3.14%)
CGC   11.08 (+4.14%)
AMD   144.11 (-0.51%)
GE   97.58 (+0.03%)
MU   85.39 (-0.51%)
T   23.10 (+0.09%)
F   19.80 (-0.80%)
DIS   151.92 (+0.74%)
PFE   51.34 (-0.73%)
AMC   32.06 (+3.29%)
ACB   6.65 (+4.23%)
BA   211.67 (+1.36%)

US business advertise near-record 11 million open jobs

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer


A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding a still-solid 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year. Friday, Dec. 3, report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident enough in the economy to expand.

A government report Wednesday also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped slightly in October to 4.2 million, from 4.4 million in September, though that is still the third-highest number of monthly resignations on records dating back to 2000.

The figures from the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, show that with so many companies chasing relatively few unemployed people, job-seekers have the most bargaining power they have had in at least two decades. Wages are rising at a healthy pace, particularly for lower-paid employees, though much of that bump in pay is being eroded by higher inflation.

Larger paychecks are luring many employees to leave their jobs for new work, pushing up the number of quits. A high number of resignations is a sign of a strong labor market because it shows that people are confident they can find a new job. The vast majority of people who quit do so to take new jobs.

Separate data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows that people switching jobs are receiving bigger pay raises than those who stay put.

Job openings rose about 4% in October to 11 million, just below July's peak of 11.1 million. The biggest increase was in restaurants, bars and hotels, where they leapt nearly 20% to 1.6 million.


7 Undervalued Stocks in an Overvalued Market

In June 2021 the investment firm, Bespoke Investments made this ominous pronouncement: “Investors simultaneously think the market is overvalued, but likely to keep climbing.”

This statement was meant to be a warning to investors. However, investors have shown that they can be very resilient even as the major indices continue to reach new highs.

So it would seem strange to be looking at a list of undervalued stocks. But looking at undervalued stocks is a form of value investing. And in 2021, investors are shifting between growth and value investing on a monthly, if not weekly basis.

An undervalued stock is one that is considered to be trading below its fair value. However, there’s no singular right way to identify undervalued stocks. Some investors prefer to look at fundamental metrics. Others will look for technical signals.

The one common element of all undervalued stocks is that they are stocks that have room to grow. That’s something that all investors can get behind. And in this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that are showing signs of being undervalued at this time.

View the "7 Undervalued Stocks in an Overvalued Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.