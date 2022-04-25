QQQ   329.58 (+1.28%)
AAPL   162.88 (+0.67%)
MSFT   280.72 (+2.44%)
FB   186.99 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,461.48 (+2.87%)
AMZN   2,921.48 (+1.19%)
TSLA   998.02 (-0.70%)
NVDA   199.02 (+1.98%)
BABA   85.84 (-0.75%)
NIO   17.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   90.69 (+2.89%)
CGC   5.57 (+0.00%)
MU   70.12 (+1.02%)
T   19.51 (-0.05%)
GE   89.88 (+0.91%)
F   15.19 (+1.06%)
DIS   119.95 (+1.42%)
AMC   16.96 (+2.66%)
PFE   48.95 (+1.70%)
PYPL   87.78 (+2.03%)
NFLX   209.91 (-2.60%)
QQQ   329.58 (+1.28%)
AAPL   162.88 (+0.67%)
MSFT   280.72 (+2.44%)
FB   186.99 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,461.48 (+2.87%)
AMZN   2,921.48 (+1.19%)
TSLA   998.02 (-0.70%)
NVDA   199.02 (+1.98%)
BABA   85.84 (-0.75%)
NIO   17.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   90.69 (+2.89%)
CGC   5.57 (+0.00%)
MU   70.12 (+1.02%)
T   19.51 (-0.05%)
GE   89.88 (+0.91%)
F   15.19 (+1.06%)
DIS   119.95 (+1.42%)
AMC   16.96 (+2.66%)
PFE   48.95 (+1.70%)
PYPL   87.78 (+2.03%)
NFLX   209.91 (-2.60%)
QQQ   329.58 (+1.28%)
AAPL   162.88 (+0.67%)
MSFT   280.72 (+2.44%)
FB   186.99 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,461.48 (+2.87%)
AMZN   2,921.48 (+1.19%)
TSLA   998.02 (-0.70%)
NVDA   199.02 (+1.98%)
BABA   85.84 (-0.75%)
NIO   17.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   90.69 (+2.89%)
CGC   5.57 (+0.00%)
MU   70.12 (+1.02%)
T   19.51 (-0.05%)
GE   89.88 (+0.91%)
F   15.19 (+1.06%)
DIS   119.95 (+1.42%)
AMC   16.96 (+2.66%)
PFE   48.95 (+1.70%)
PYPL   87.78 (+2.03%)
NFLX   209.91 (-2.60%)
QQQ   329.58 (+1.28%)
AAPL   162.88 (+0.67%)
MSFT   280.72 (+2.44%)
FB   186.99 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,461.48 (+2.87%)
AMZN   2,921.48 (+1.19%)
TSLA   998.02 (-0.70%)
NVDA   199.02 (+1.98%)
BABA   85.84 (-0.75%)
NIO   17.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   90.69 (+2.89%)
CGC   5.57 (+0.00%)
MU   70.12 (+1.02%)
T   19.51 (-0.05%)
GE   89.88 (+0.91%)
F   15.19 (+1.06%)
DIS   119.95 (+1.42%)
AMC   16.96 (+2.66%)
PFE   48.95 (+1.70%)
PYPL   87.78 (+2.03%)
NFLX   209.91 (-2.60%)

US 'clean energy' loan for Australian plant in Louisiana

Monday, April 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — An Australian company’s Louisiana subsidiary can get up to $107 million in U.S. Department of Energy loans to expand a plant that produces materials for electric car batteries the department said Monday.

The loan to Syrah Technologies LLC would be the Biden administration’s second clean energy loan.

The money is expected to enable the plant to produce enough graphite-based “active anode material” for about 2.5 million electric vehicles by 2040, “saving an estimated 970 million gallons of gasoline,” according to a department blog post.

It would reactivate a program last used more than a decade ago during the Obama administration to lend money to auto makers and would be the program’s first use for a supply chain project, the department said. It said previous Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loans went to Ford, Nissan and Tesla.

“Importantly, this project also provides a socially and environmentally responsible U.S. supply chain for graphite,” the Energy Department said.

Syrah’s plant is in Vidalia, a city of 4,000 on the Mississippi River about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Baton Rouge. It uses graphite from Syrah's huge mine in Mozambique.

Tesla signed a contract in December 2021 with Syrah Resources of Melbourne, Australia, and Syrah Technologies announced plans for a $177,000 expansion in Vidalia two months later. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Syrah would add 36 jobs to the 19 employees it had at the time.

The federal loan will create 98 permanent and 150 construction jobs, the Energy Department said.

“Several steps remain, and certain conditions must be satisfied before the Department issues a final loan,” the blog post said. It did not say what those are.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.