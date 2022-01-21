US, Colorado reach proposed settlement in 2015 mine spill

S&P 500   4,397.94 (-1.89%)
DOW   34,265.37 (-1.30%)
QQQ   351.35 (-2.87%)
AAPL   162.48 (-1.23%)
MSFT   296.01 (-1.85%)
FB   303.10 (-4.25%)
GOOGL   2,606.88 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,851.19 (-6.01%)
TSLA   943.90 (-5.26%)
NVDA   233.00 (-3.52%)
BABA   122.80 (-6.28%)
NIO   27.56 (-5.39%)
AMD   118.58 (-2.72%)
CGC   7.28 (-3.70%)
MU   81.73 (-3.93%)
GE   96.36 (-1.92%)
T   26.60 (-1.55%)
F   20.62 (-4.76%)
DIS   137.25 (-7.02%)
AMC   17.90 (-0.94%)
PFE   52.80 (-2.31%)
ACB   4.45 (-6.32%)
BA   205.32 (-4.14%)
S&P 500   4,397.94 (-1.89%)
DOW   34,265.37 (-1.30%)
QQQ   351.35 (-2.87%)
AAPL   162.48 (-1.23%)
MSFT   296.01 (-1.85%)
FB   303.10 (-4.25%)
GOOGL   2,606.88 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,851.19 (-6.01%)
TSLA   943.90 (-5.26%)
NVDA   233.00 (-3.52%)
BABA   122.80 (-6.28%)
NIO   27.56 (-5.39%)
AMD   118.58 (-2.72%)
CGC   7.28 (-3.70%)
MU   81.73 (-3.93%)
GE   96.36 (-1.92%)
T   26.60 (-1.55%)
F   20.62 (-4.76%)
DIS   137.25 (-7.02%)
AMC   17.90 (-0.94%)
PFE   52.80 (-2.31%)
ACB   4.45 (-6.32%)
BA   205.32 (-4.14%)
S&P 500   4,397.94 (-1.89%)
DOW   34,265.37 (-1.30%)
QQQ   351.35 (-2.87%)
AAPL   162.48 (-1.23%)
MSFT   296.01 (-1.85%)
FB   303.10 (-4.25%)
GOOGL   2,606.88 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,851.19 (-6.01%)
TSLA   943.90 (-5.26%)
NVDA   233.00 (-3.52%)
BABA   122.80 (-6.28%)
NIO   27.56 (-5.39%)
AMD   118.58 (-2.72%)
CGC   7.28 (-3.70%)
MU   81.73 (-3.93%)
GE   96.36 (-1.92%)
T   26.60 (-1.55%)
F   20.62 (-4.76%)
DIS   137.25 (-7.02%)
AMC   17.90 (-0.94%)
PFE   52.80 (-2.31%)
ACB   4.45 (-6.32%)
BA   205.32 (-4.14%)
S&P 500   4,397.94 (-1.89%)
DOW   34,265.37 (-1.30%)
QQQ   351.35 (-2.87%)
AAPL   162.48 (-1.23%)
MSFT   296.01 (-1.85%)
FB   303.10 (-4.25%)
GOOGL   2,606.88 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,851.19 (-6.01%)
TSLA   943.90 (-5.26%)
NVDA   233.00 (-3.52%)
BABA   122.80 (-6.28%)
NIO   27.56 (-5.39%)
AMD   118.58 (-2.72%)
CGC   7.28 (-3.70%)
MU   81.73 (-3.93%)
GE   96.36 (-1.92%)
T   26.60 (-1.55%)
F   20.62 (-4.76%)
DIS   137.25 (-7.02%)
AMC   17.90 (-0.94%)
PFE   52.80 (-2.31%)
ACB   4.45 (-6.32%)
BA   205.32 (-4.14%)

US, Colorado reach proposed settlement in 2015 mine spill

Friday, January 21, 2022 | James Anderson, Associated Press


People kayak in water colored from a mine waste spill at the Animas River near Durango, Colo., on Aug. 6, 2015. Colorado, the U.S. government and a gold mining company have agreed to resolve a longstanding dispute over who’s responsible for cleanup at a Superfund site that was established after a massive 2015 spill of hazardous mine waste. The proposed settlement announced Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, would direct $90 million to cleanup at the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Denver-based Sunnyside Gold Corp (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado, the U.S. government and a gold mining company have agreed to resolve a longstanding dispute over who’s responsible for continuing cleanup at a Superfund site that was established after a massive 2015 spill of hazardous mine waste that fouled rivers with a sickly yellow sheen in three states and the Navajo Nation.

The proposed settlement announced Friday would direct $90 million to cleanup at the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site in southwest Colorado, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Denver-based Sunnyside Gold Corp.

The agreement must be approved by a federal judge after a 30-day public comment period.

Sunnyside, which owns property in the district, and the EPA have been in a long-running battle over the cleanup. The EPA has targeted Sunnyside to help pay for the cleanup, and the company has resisted, launching multiple challenges to the size and management of the project.

An EPA-led contractor crew was doing excavation work at the entrance to the Gold King Mine, another site in the district not owned by Sunnyside, in August 2015 when it inadvertently breached a debris pile that was holding back wastewater inside the mine.

An estimated 3 million gallons (11 million liters) of wastewater poured out, carrying nearly 540 U.S. tons (490 metric tons) of metals, mostly iron and aluminum. Rivers in Colorado, New Mexico, the Navajo Nation and Utah were polluted. Downstream water utilities shut down intake valves and farmers stopped drawing from the rivers.

The spill resulted in lawsuits against the EPA and prompted the agency to create the Bonita Peak Superfund district.

Sunnyside operated a mine next to Gold King that closed in 1991. A federal investigation found that bulkheads to plug that closed mine led to a buildup of water inside Gold King containing heavy metals. The EPA contractor triggered the spill while attempting to mitigate the buildup.

Under the agreement, Sunnyside and its parent, Canada-based Kinross Gold Corp., will pay $45 million to the U.S. government and Colorado for future cleanup. The U.S. will contribute another $45 million to cleanup in the district, which includes the Gold King Mine and abandoned mines near Silverton.

Monies will be used for water and soil sampling and to build more waste repositories. The EPA said in a statement Friday it has spent more than $75 million on cleanup work “and expects to continue significant work at the site in the coming years.”

Sunnyside admitted no fault in the new agreement. The company said it has spent more than $40 million over 30 years cleaning up its property in the Superfund district.

The proposed consent decree follows Sunnyside settlements with New Mexico and the Navajo Nation last year. In December, Sunnyside said it had agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the Gold King Mine spill.

“The Gold King spill is a vivid reminder of the dangers associated with the thousands of abandoned and unclaimed hard rock mines across the United States, particularly in the West,” Tommy Beaudreau, deputy secretary of the Interior Department, said in a prepared statement.

The statement added: “Mining companies should be held accountable for these sites that put communities and tribal lands at risk of disastrous pollution.”

Sunnyside said Friday's agreement “recognizes the federal government’s responsibility for its role in causing environmental contamination” within the Superfund site, according to a statement from Gina Myers, the company's director of reclamation operations.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kinross Gold right now?

Before you consider Kinross Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinross Gold wasn't on the list.

While Kinross Gold currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kinross Gold (K)2.6C$7.10-2.3%1.69%6.97BuyC$11.19
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.