S&P 500   2,472.65 (-4.33%)
DOW   21,025.66 (-4.07%)
QQQ   183.62 (-3.56%)
AAPL   243.49 (-4.25%)
FB   160.42 (-3.82%)
MSFT   152.91 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   1,109.47 (-4.52%)
AMZN   1,908.35 (-2.12%)
CGC   13.56 (-6.03%)
NVDA   251.96 (-4.42%)
BABA   187.19 (-3.75%)
MU   40.23 (-4.35%)
GE   7.19 (-9.33%)
TSLA   495.32 (-5.47%)
AMD   44.56 (-2.02%)
T   27.95 (-4.12%)
F   4.43 (-8.48%)
NFLX   362.34 (-3.50%)
BAC   19.76 (-6.97%)
GILD   72.89 (-2.50%)
PRI   83.89 (-5.69%)
DIS   94.73 (-1.94%)
US construction spending down 1.3% in February

Posted on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 By Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer


The American flag flutters in the wind as work is done on the roof of a building under construction in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. While most Californian's have spent more than a week under a mandatory stay-at-home order, because of the coronavirus, construction work is among the jobs exempt as part of the "essential infrastructure." (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 1.3% in February with housing and nonresidential construction both showing weakness even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the February decline followed a 2.8% rise in construction in January. Economists are forecasting more declines to come, especially in housing activity as the stay-at-home orders in much of the country crimp home sales.

Home construction fell 0.6% in February with the weakness coming in home remodeling projects. Construction of single-family homes and apartments both showed gains.

Spending on nonresidential projects was down 2% with declines for office buildings, hotels and the category that covers shopping centers.

Government spending, which covers state and local building projects and the federal government, dropped 1.5%.

The various changes left total construction spending at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.37 trillion, up 6% from a year ago.


