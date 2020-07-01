AAPL   365.92 (+0.31%)
MSFT   204.27 (+0.37%)
FB   231.47 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,789.61 (+1.12%)
CGC   16.66 (+3.09%)
BABA   215.56 (-0.06%)
MU   50.74 (-1.51%)
TSLA   1,126.49 (+4.32%)
BAC   23.88 (+0.55%)
NFLX   464.21 (+2.02%)
BA   183.90 (+0.33%)
AAPL   365.92 (+0.31%)
MSFT   204.27 (+0.37%)
FB   231.47 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,789.61 (+1.12%)
CGC   16.66 (+3.09%)
BABA   215.56 (-0.06%)
MU   50.74 (-1.51%)
TSLA   1,126.49 (+4.32%)
BAC   23.88 (+0.55%)
NFLX   464.21 (+2.02%)
BA   183.90 (+0.33%)
AAPL   365.92 (+0.31%)
MSFT   204.27 (+0.37%)
FB   231.47 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,789.61 (+1.12%)
CGC   16.66 (+3.09%)
BABA   215.56 (-0.06%)
MU   50.74 (-1.51%)
TSLA   1,126.49 (+4.32%)
BAC   23.88 (+0.55%)
NFLX   464.21 (+2.02%)
BA   183.90 (+0.33%)
AAPL   365.92 (+0.31%)
MSFT   204.27 (+0.37%)
FB   231.47 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,789.61 (+1.12%)
CGC   16.66 (+3.09%)
BABA   215.56 (-0.06%)
MU   50.74 (-1.51%)
TSLA   1,126.49 (+4.32%)
BAC   23.88 (+0.55%)
NFLX   464.21 (+2.02%)
BA   183.90 (+0.33%)
Log in

US construction spending fell 2.1% in May

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending fell for a second month in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.

The Commerce Department said May activity dropped by 2.1% following an even larger 3.5% fall in April as the construction industry was rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Home building dropped 4% with construction of single-family homes down 8.5%. Nonresidential construction dropped 2.4% with office building and the category that covers shopping centers both down.

Spending on government construction projects rose 1.2% in May.

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.

Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.

This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.