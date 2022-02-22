US consumer confidence dips slightly but remains high

S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)

US consumer confidence dips slightly but remains high

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — ticked down to 110.5 in February from 111.1 in January.

The Conference Board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose slightly this month to 145.1 from 144.5 in January.

The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, slipped to 87.5 in February from 88.8 in January.

Consumer confidence remains high in the U.S. despite surging prices for virtually everything. Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported that for the 12 months ending in January, inflation hit 7.5% — the fastest year-over-year pace since 1982.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.