US consumer confidence rises despite omicron, higher prices





WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose this month as Americans shrugged off concerns about rising prices and COVID'-19's highly contagious omicron variant.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers' assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — rose to 115.8 in December, the highest reading since July. In November, it registered 111.9.

Consumers' view of current conditions dipped slightly, but their outlook for the next six months brightened.

Their expectations for inflation actually dropped this month — even though the government reported that prices rose in November at the fastest year-over-year rate since 1982.

It was the first reading taken since COVID-19's omicron variant started spreading rapidly around the world, threatening the unexpectedly strong economic reocvery from last year's coronavirus recession.

“Looking ahead to 2022, both confidence and consumer spending will continue to face headwinds from rising prices and an expected winter surge of the pandemic,'' said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators.

The Commerce Department reported last week that U.S. consumers slowed their spending from October to November — but kept shopping ahead of the holiday season despite rising prices and widespread shortages. However, the November retail sales report did not capture any impact from omicron, which emerged in late November.

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ EquityStocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.