US consumer confidence slides for third consecutive month

S&P 500   4,365.23 (-1.75%)
DOW   34,431.42 (-1.26%)
QQQ   360.58 (-2.64%)
AAPL   142.50 (-1.97%)
MSFT   284.54 (-3.27%)
FB   339.91 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   2,711.29 (-3.90%)
TSLA   777.61 (-1.74%)
AMZN   3,307.66 (-2.88%)
NVDA   207.06 (-4.40%)
BABA   149.31 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.09 (-4.57%)
CGC   14.29 (-2.86%)
GE   105.13 (-0.21%)
MU   73.22 (-2.61%)
AMD   102.91 (-4.85%)
T   27.31 (-0.33%)
F   14.38 (+1.55%)
ACB   6.65 (+4.07%)
DIS   174.21 (-2.27%)
PFE   42.75 (-1.88%)
BA   219.17 (-2.23%)
AMC   37.37 (-4.91%)
S&P 500   4,365.23 (-1.75%)
DOW   34,431.42 (-1.26%)
QQQ   360.58 (-2.64%)
AAPL   142.50 (-1.97%)
MSFT   284.54 (-3.27%)
FB   339.91 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   2,711.29 (-3.90%)
TSLA   777.61 (-1.74%)
AMZN   3,307.66 (-2.88%)
NVDA   207.06 (-4.40%)
BABA   149.31 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.09 (-4.57%)
CGC   14.29 (-2.86%)
GE   105.13 (-0.21%)
MU   73.22 (-2.61%)
AMD   102.91 (-4.85%)
T   27.31 (-0.33%)
F   14.38 (+1.55%)
ACB   6.65 (+4.07%)
DIS   174.21 (-2.27%)
PFE   42.75 (-1.88%)
BA   219.17 (-2.23%)
AMC   37.37 (-4.91%)
S&P 500   4,365.23 (-1.75%)
DOW   34,431.42 (-1.26%)
QQQ   360.58 (-2.64%)
AAPL   142.50 (-1.97%)
MSFT   284.54 (-3.27%)
FB   339.91 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   2,711.29 (-3.90%)
TSLA   777.61 (-1.74%)
AMZN   3,307.66 (-2.88%)
NVDA   207.06 (-4.40%)
BABA   149.31 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.09 (-4.57%)
CGC   14.29 (-2.86%)
GE   105.13 (-0.21%)
MU   73.22 (-2.61%)
AMD   102.91 (-4.85%)
T   27.31 (-0.33%)
F   14.38 (+1.55%)
ACB   6.65 (+4.07%)
DIS   174.21 (-2.27%)
PFE   42.75 (-1.88%)
BA   219.17 (-2.23%)
AMC   37.37 (-4.91%)
S&P 500   4,365.23 (-1.75%)
DOW   34,431.42 (-1.26%)
QQQ   360.58 (-2.64%)
AAPL   142.50 (-1.97%)
MSFT   284.54 (-3.27%)
FB   339.91 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   2,711.29 (-3.90%)
TSLA   777.61 (-1.74%)
AMZN   3,307.66 (-2.88%)
NVDA   207.06 (-4.40%)
BABA   149.31 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.09 (-4.57%)
CGC   14.29 (-2.86%)
GE   105.13 (-0.21%)
MU   73.22 (-2.61%)
AMD   102.91 (-4.85%)
T   27.31 (-0.33%)
F   14.38 (+1.55%)
ACB   6.65 (+4.07%)
DIS   174.21 (-2.27%)
PFE   42.75 (-1.88%)
BA   219.17 (-2.23%)
AMC   37.37 (-4.91%)

US consumer confidence slides for third consecutive month

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer


In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops as she wears a mask at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. Americans kept shopping last month, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. Retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.7% in August from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday, Sept. 16. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September as the rapidly-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus extends the life of a global pandemic.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.3 in September, down from 115.2 in August. September's reading is lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February.

Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators for the Conference Board, said that consumer confidence is still high by historical standards but noted that the index has fallen by nearly 20 months since reaching 128.9 in June. “These back-to-back declines suggest consumers have grown more cautious and are likely to curtail spending going forward,” Franco said.

The view of consumers on both the present situation and future expectations continued to degrade as intentions for spending on big items likes homes, autos and major appliances all retreated again, the board said.

Concerns about inflation are also dampening consumer sentiment.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will tell Congress on Tuesday that the current spike in U.S. inflation has proven to be larger and more long-lasting than expected. Powell said in prepared remarks released Monday that if inflation does not abate, the Fed is ready to use its tools to lower the pressure on prices.

Consumer prices in recent months have been posting 12-month gains as high as 5.4%, a rate not seen since 2008.

Powell is appearing Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at an oversight hearing on the government’s massive support programs passed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yellen also warned Congress in a letter that Treasury will likely exhaust all of its “extraordinary measures” to avoid an unprecedented default on the government’s obligations by Oct. 18. Yellen’s letter arrived the day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill to deal with the debt limit and approve a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown Friday.

“We know from previous debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raising borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States for years to come,” Yellen said.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Avoid Government Regulation

As if investing in the tech sector did not carry enough risk, there’s a new threat to the tech part of your portfolio. There is a growing sense that the United States Congress will seek to regulate some of the largest tech companies.

At this point, it looks like several of the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet/Google) may be the initial targets. Some regulation, particularly regarding data security and privacy – not to mention censorship - would be welcome. But we all know it’s not likely to stop there.

What will more extreme regulation look like? If the most vocal members of Congress hold sway, some of these companies may get broken up or face utility-like regulation. From an investment standpoint, it just adds uncertainty.

The good news is that the tech sector encompasses many companies that are likely to avoid government regulation. With areas like cybersecurity, support for remote work, and mobile gaming to continue to pick up steam, there are other areas that can help boost your portfolio.

And in this special presentation, we’ll give you seven of our picks for tech stocks that will avoid government regulation.

View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Avoid Government Regulation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.