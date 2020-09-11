S&P 500   3,347.44 (+0.25%)
DOW   27,629.98 (+0.35%)
QQQ   274.49 (+0.79%)
AAPL   112.43 (-0.93%)
MSFT   205.35 (+-0.01%)
FB   266.59 (-0.56%)
GOOGL   1,517.90 (-0.53%)
AMZN   3,149.81 (-0.80%)
NVDA   495.00 (+0.51%)
TSLA   363.28 (-2.17%)
BABA   271.10 (+1.33%)
CGC   16.14 (-1.71%)
GE   5.95 (-0.83%)
MU   45.87 (+2.23%)
AMD   78.18 (-1.01%)
T   28.97 (+0.21%)
F   6.85 (-0.87%)
ACB   7.12 (-4.04%)
GILD   65.12 (+2.12%)
NFLX   486.10 (+1.13%)
DIS   131.91 (-0.98%)
BAC   25.13 (-0.04%)
BA   156.65 (-0.66%)
US consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy moderated

Friday, September 11, 2020 | Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the August increase in the consumer price index followed a 0.6% jump in both July and June as prices rebounded following the virus-related shutdowns in earlier months.

The slowdown in August inflation reflected moderation in energy costs, which were up 0.9% last month following gains of 5.1% n June and 2.5% in July.

Food costs edged up a modest 0.1% in August after having fallen 0.4% in July.

The report painted a picture of continued moderation in inflation with prices up just 1.3% from a year ago. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.4% in August and 1.7% over the past 12 months.

10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback

A fundamental concept of investing is to buy stocks at a value. One strategy used by investors is to focus on stocks that are oversold. Fundamental analysis can give investors an idea of certain stocks to look at. However, momentum is also important. For that reason, investors look for technical indicators to help them find oversold stocks that might be ready for a comeback.

One of the most popular tools is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the velocity and magnitude of price movements. The index also compares them with the magnitude of average gains and average losses. The formula for calculating RSI is as follows:

RSI = 100 - ( 100 / 1 + RS) Where RS (Relative Strength) is the average gain divided by the average loss.

Investors can use virtually any timeframe they wish. One of the most common is a 14-day RSI. Decreasing the number of days makes the RSI more sensitive to price changes. Conversely increasing the number of days makes the indicator less sensitive to price changes. Investors may have different overbought or oversold indicators, but standard benchmarks are a stock may be overbought if its RSI exceeds 70 and may be oversold if its RSI exceeds 30.

The stocks in this presentation are chosen for a variety of fundamental and technical indicators. And all the stocks have been affected in one form or another by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback".

