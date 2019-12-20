S&P 500   3,222.50 (+0.53%)
DOW   28,487.99 (+0.39%)
QQQ   211.72 (+0.40%)
AAPL   281.40 (+0.49%)
FB   205.96 (-0.05%)
MSFT   156.87 (+0.74%)
GOOGL   1,355.32 (-0.08%)
AMZN   1,794.03 (+0.10%)
NVDA   239.77 (+1.83%)
MU   54.88 (+0.64%)
BABA   212.45 (+1.10%)
GE   11.05 (+0.09%)
TSLA   402.81 (-0.30%)
T   39.05 (+0.31%)
AMD   43.99 (+2.71%)
NFLX   333.55 (+0.40%)
BAC   35.12 (+0.49%)
GILD   66.25 (+1.47%)
US consumer spending up 0.4% in November, strongest showing since July

Posted on Friday, December 20th, 2019 By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer spending up 0.4% in November, strongest showing since July.


