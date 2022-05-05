US Cyber Command team helps Lithuania protect its networks

S&P 500   4,160.79 (-3.24%)
DOW   33,097.27 (-2.83%)
QQQ   314.00 (-4.73%)
AAPL   157.22 (-5.30%)
MSFT   276.54 (-4.63%)
FB   209.62 (-6.17%)
GOOGL   2,331.73 (-4.64%)
AMZN   2,342.00 (-7.01%)
TSLA   879.98 (-7.63%)
NVDA   189.25 (-6.93%)
BABA   95.16 (-6.16%)
NIO   15.15 (-16.44%)
AMD   95.53 (-3.91%)
CGC   6.23 (-6.60%)
MU   71.36 (-3.07%)
T   19.88 (-0.35%)
GE   78.31 (-2.64%)
F   14.49 (-3.27%)
DIS   112.57 (-3.12%)
AMC   14.83 (-5.66%)
PFE   48.28 (-2.78%)
PYPL   85.95 (-7.30%)
NFLX   190.29 (-6.73%)
S&P 500   4,160.79 (-3.24%)
DOW   33,097.27 (-2.83%)
QQQ   314.00 (-4.73%)
AAPL   157.22 (-5.30%)
MSFT   276.54 (-4.63%)
FB   209.62 (-6.17%)
GOOGL   2,331.73 (-4.64%)
AMZN   2,342.00 (-7.01%)
TSLA   879.98 (-7.63%)
NVDA   189.25 (-6.93%)
BABA   95.16 (-6.16%)
NIO   15.15 (-16.44%)
AMD   95.53 (-3.91%)
CGC   6.23 (-6.60%)
MU   71.36 (-3.07%)
T   19.88 (-0.35%)
GE   78.31 (-2.64%)
F   14.49 (-3.27%)
DIS   112.57 (-3.12%)
AMC   14.83 (-5.66%)
PFE   48.28 (-2.78%)
PYPL   85.95 (-7.30%)
NFLX   190.29 (-6.73%)
S&P 500   4,160.79 (-3.24%)
DOW   33,097.27 (-2.83%)
QQQ   314.00 (-4.73%)
AAPL   157.22 (-5.30%)
MSFT   276.54 (-4.63%)
FB   209.62 (-6.17%)
GOOGL   2,331.73 (-4.64%)
AMZN   2,342.00 (-7.01%)
TSLA   879.98 (-7.63%)
NVDA   189.25 (-6.93%)
BABA   95.16 (-6.16%)
NIO   15.15 (-16.44%)
AMD   95.53 (-3.91%)
CGC   6.23 (-6.60%)
MU   71.36 (-3.07%)
T   19.88 (-0.35%)
GE   78.31 (-2.64%)
F   14.49 (-3.27%)
DIS   112.57 (-3.12%)
AMC   14.83 (-5.66%)
PFE   48.28 (-2.78%)
PYPL   85.95 (-7.30%)
NFLX   190.29 (-6.73%)
S&P 500   4,160.79 (-3.24%)
DOW   33,097.27 (-2.83%)
QQQ   314.00 (-4.73%)
AAPL   157.22 (-5.30%)
MSFT   276.54 (-4.63%)
FB   209.62 (-6.17%)
GOOGL   2,331.73 (-4.64%)
AMZN   2,342.00 (-7.01%)
TSLA   879.98 (-7.63%)
NVDA   189.25 (-6.93%)
BABA   95.16 (-6.16%)
NIO   15.15 (-16.44%)
AMD   95.53 (-3.91%)
CGC   6.23 (-6.60%)
MU   71.36 (-3.07%)
T   19.88 (-0.35%)
GE   78.31 (-2.64%)
F   14.49 (-3.27%)
DIS   112.57 (-3.12%)
AMC   14.83 (-5.66%)
PFE   48.28 (-2.78%)
PYPL   85.95 (-7.30%)
NFLX   190.29 (-6.73%)

US Cyber Command team helps Lithuania protect its networks

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

Paul Nakasone
U.S. Cyber Command head, National Security Agency Director and Central Security Service Chief Gen. Paul Nakasone attends a Senate Armed Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The Pentagon’s cyber arm says a team spent months working with officials in Lithuania to help protect government networks there from cyberattacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon's cyber arm says a team spent months working with officials in Lithuania to help protect government networks there from cyberattacks.

The U.S. Cyber Command mission, known as a hunt forward operation, involved a specialized team that worked to identify vulnerabilities and counter malicious cyber activity affecting the networks of Lithuania's foreign affairs ministry and defense systems. It ended this month.

The three-month operation coincided with Russia's war against Ukraine and was part of an ongoing effort by the Cyber Command to work with foreign governments that want help protecting their networks.

In the last several years, the Cyber National Mission Force has conducted 28 hunt forward operations in locations including Estonia, Ukraine and North Macedonia.

“These were countries that had asked for our assistance, deploying our defensive teams forward, being able to identify malware and tradecraft our adversaries were using, and then sharing that broadly with a commercial provider,” Gen. Paul Nakasone, the head of the Cyber Command, said Wednesday in describing the operations.

The start of the Lithuania operation predated the Russia-Ukraine war, which was launched by Russia on Feb. 24 and has involved persistent hacking by Russian forces though ultimately less damage than many observers had anticipated.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.